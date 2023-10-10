If you’ve been planning to buy a smart TV, there’s no better time than now because Amazon just brought back its Prime Day deals for TVs that are powered by the Amazon Fire TV platform. The brands that are involved in the sale are Insignia, Toshiba, and TCL, but we’re not sure how long the discounts will remain available as stocks may already be running low. You can check out our recommendations below or look through the entire sale, but either way, it’s highly recommended that you hurry so that you can pocket the savings.

What to buy in Amazon’s Fire smart TV sale for October Prime Day

The most affordable smart TV in the sale is the , which is available for just $70 following a $50 discount on its original price of $120. It features a relatively small display, but it’s perfect for watching streaming content in small spaces such as dorm rooms. On the other end of the spectrum from the same brand is the , which will provide a cinematic experience with a massive screen with 4K Ultra HD resolution for sharp details and vivid colors. From $600, it’s down to just $400 for savings of $200. Both of these TVs come with a voice remote that’s powered by Amazon’s Alexa.

If you’re looking for the largest screens that are discounted in the sale, you have two options — the , which is down to $500 from $590 for $90 in savings, or the , which is down to $680 from $800 for $120 in savings. The latter is worth the extra cost because it features QLED TV technology, which enables amazing brightness, longer life spans, and eliminates the risk of screen burn-ins.

There are several models of Amazon Fire TV-powered smart TVs on sale right now for Prime Big Deal Days 2023, so you can pick the one that fits your budget and your available space in your living room or bedroom. There’s no time to waste though — if you don’t want to miss out on the discounts, you’re going to have to choose from these Prime Day TV deals what you’re going to buy as soon as possible. If you keep delaying your purchase, there’s a chance that the price of the TV that you want is back to normal by the time you get back to it.

