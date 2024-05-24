 Skip to main content
Save 41% on this Xgimi 4K projector in the Memorial Day sales

A man in a chair with a remote, and a projector on a table.
If you’ve always wanted to install a projector in your living room as part of your home theater setup, you’re going to want to take advantage of the discounts from this year’s Memorial Day sales because the models that are worth buying don’t come cheap. For example, the Xgimi Horizon Pro 4K projector, originally priced at $1,699, is available from Amazon with a 41% discount that slashes its price to a more reasonable $999. The $700 in savings won’t last long though, so you need to complete your purchase as soon as possible if you want to make sure that you don’t miss out on this bargain.

Why you should buy the Xgimi Horizon Pro 4K projector

The Xgimi Horizon Pro 4K projector is included in our roundup of the best home theater projectors as it’s a bright and portable 4K projector that’s packed with features. With a weight of just 3.5 pounds and a compact design, you can easily set up the 4K projector anywhere that there’s enough space for it, and you can quickly get it up and running because of its Android TV operating system. The platform grants direct access to all of the popular streaming services through the projector, so you won’t need to connect it to a streaming box or mirror a phone to it to catch up on the most popular streaming shows.

With impressive brightness of up to 2,200 ANSI lumens, the ability to project images of 40 inches to 200 inches, and auto focus and auto keystone correction, the Xgimi Horizon Pro 4K projector will be a welcome addition to any living room as it will enable a cinematic experience within the comfort of your own home. The projector even packs a pair of 8-watt Harmon Kardon speakers, for decent built-in audio if you don’t want to connect it to a soundbar.

Memorial Day brings with it a healthy number of projector deals, but only a few can provide similar value to Amazon’s offer for the Xgimi Horizon Pro 4K projector. From its original price of $1,699, it’s down to only $999 following a $700 discount. There’s a chance that the savings of $700 may not make it to the holiday itself though, so it’s not a good idea to wait until the last minute before you go ahead with your purchase. If you want to get the Xgimi Horizon Pro 4K projector for cheaper than usual, you’ll have to buy it now.

