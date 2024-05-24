 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This Samsung 65-inch TV just had its price slashed to $400

By
The Samsung TU69OT 4K Smart TV on a media cabinet in a living room.
Samsung

Best Buy often has some amazing TV deals and that’s the case today with $80 off the Samsung 65-inch TU690T 4K TV. Only usually costing $480, that means the price goes even lower to just $400. If you’re looking for a cheap TV without missing out on quality, this is your chance to do so. If you want to know more, take a look below while we explain all. You won’t be disappointed.

Why you should buy the Samsung 65-inch TU690T 4K TV

With Samsung being one of the best TV brands around, the Samsung 65-inch TU690T 4K TV is a good choice for anyone keen to keep costs down without scrimping on quality. While it can’t compete with the best TVs, it’s still a solidly reliable bet.

It offers 4K upscaling thanks to its Crystal Processor 4K which keeps things ticking along speedily. It also has a PurColor Crystal Display so you get colors which are fine-tuned to how they are meant to be seen. The panel is direct lit so you can see blacks and whites fine-tuned to ensure enhanced contrast as you view. There’s also HDR support for a wide spectrum of colors and visual details, even during dark scenes.

Related

When watching, you can use Samsung’s Universal Guide to gain tailored recommendations for all your streaming and live TV needs. The Samsung 65-inch TU690T 4K TV also has Amazon Alexa support along with Google Assistant, if you prefer to use your voice to do things compared to using the remote. The Samsung 65-inch TU690T 4K TV works with AirPlay 2 if you feel like casting content from your other devices.

Combined, it means the Samsung 65-inch TU690T 4K TV keeps things simple while also being highly effective as a great TV for your living space. The sizeable screen is great to see while it looks surprisingly good for the price. Just what any living room on a budget needs.

The Samsung 65-inch TU690T 4K TV usually costs $480 but right now, you can buy it from Best Buy for $400. The ideal bargain, check it out now before the deal ends very soon.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
Hurry! This Samsung 75-inch 4K TV can be yours for only $550 today
The Samsung TU69OT 4K Smart TV on a media cabinet in a living room.

Samsung is one of the best TV brands on the market right now, and if you're looking to pick up a new TV, then going for one is a smart choice, especially if you're already in the Samsung ecosystem. One great option we've found is this massive 75-inch Samsung TU690T that's not only packed with features but also has a nice little discount that will save you a bit of extra cash. While it usually goes for $580, you can grab it now from Best Buy for just $550, which will save you a tidy $30.

Why you should buy the 75-inch Samsung TU690T
There's a lot to love about the 75-inch Samsung TU690T, least of all being its massive size and the fact that it not only runs at 4K but even has an internal upscaler that will upscale your older content to 4K. That's perfect for those who love to watch older shows and don't want to lose out on quality with a newer, bigger TV. In a similar vein, the support for HDR 10+ means better contrast and image fidelity for your content, and while that won't apply to older upscaled content, it will apply to newer streamed shows and films.

Read more
This 50-inch 4K TV is only $200 right now, and people love it
A Pioneer Xumo TV from Best Buy.

If you’re looking for one of the cheapest TV deals around, take a look at what Best Buy has to offer. Right now you can buy a Pioneer 50-inch 4K TV for just $200. It normally costs $300, so by buying it today you’re saving $100 off the regular price. Even better, the TV has reviewed surprisingly well by many of Best Buy’s customers. If you’re keen to know more about how good it is, keep reading while we take you through its offerings.

Why you should buy the Pioneer 50-inch 4K TV
You won’t see Pioneer on our look at the best TV brands but that doesn’t automatically mean you should write this TV off. Instead, check out the user reviews for this TV. One reviewer explains that the “picture is surprisingly clear for a television at this price point” while another says that “the picture and sound quality is fantastic” referencing how their kids use it while playing on their PS5 and Xbox Series X. Sure, it won’t compete with the best TVs for extensive features but the Pioneer 50-inch 4K TV has the essentials.

Read more
Save $400 on this Samsung 85-inch QLED TV for a limited time
Samsung QN90C review

Looking for an amazing quality TV for less? Best Buy is often the home of awesome TV deals, and right now you can save $400 on the Samsung 85-inch QN90C Neo QLED 4K TV. It usually costs $2,600, but today you can buy it for $2,200, saving a sizeable amount of cash. Here’s what you need to know about it before you buy.

Why you should buy the Samsung 85-inch QN90C Neo QLED 4K TV
The first thing to know is that Samsung is one of the best TV brands out there so you can’t go wrong buying a Samsung TV. Its penchant is developing some of the best QLED TVs with the Samsung 85-inch QN90C Neo QLED 4K TV being one such highlight.

Read more