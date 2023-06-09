This is your chance to get this 50-inch 4K TV for under $200

It’s rare to see TV deals drop below $200 but that’s exactly what’s going on at Walmart at the moment. Usually priced at $238, you can buy an Onn. 50-inch 4K TV for $198. While it won’t exactly be competing with more high-end offerings, if you simply need a TV that does the basics while still offering a 4K resolution, it’s a decent bet. Already a bestseller, we’re expecting this deal to end soon so take a look at it now while you have the chance.

Why you should buy the Onn. 50-inch 4K TV

Simple yet effective is a good way of describing the Onn. 50-inch 4K TV. It lacks the finesse we’d see from the best TV brands but it’s still a good choice if you simply want a TV for your child’s bedroom, a spare room or even your kitchen. It has the essentials. These include being able to provide a 4K picture but also extend to smart TV capabilities.

The TV has Roku Smart TV built-in so you can wirelessly stream over 500,000 movies and TV shows across many different free or paid channels. It’s easy to find what to watch as there’s a customizable home screen so you can set things up just how you like them. The TV also works with Apple Home, Amazon Alexa, and Google Home so you have plenty of functionality and variety here. Via the Roku mobile app, you can easily search for new content with your voice or stick with the remote for the traditional button-tapping method.

While this TV won’t be vying with the very best TVs around, it’s pretty versatile for the price. The Onn. 50-inch 4K TV has three HDMI ports so you can easily hook up games consoles, Blu-ray players, or other devices to it. It’s also simple enough to wall mount thanks to being VESA mount compatible.

Whatever your plans for the Onn. 50-inch 4K TV, being able to buy it for $198 is a pretty sweet deal. Saving $40 on the regular price, head to Walmart now if this is the TV for you and your next project. Don’t count on it staying under $200 for long.

