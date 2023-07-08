All Paramount Plus subscribers need to know about this deal

If you’re a Paramount Plus subscriber, there’s an excellent deal going on right now that will save you some money and give you access to the fantastic W+ Week with a massive range of discounts. If you grab the one-year Walmart Plus membership for 50%, that’s $49 for the first year; you can access two great subscriptions simultaneously.

Why you should buy the Walmart+ subscription

So how much would you save in the long run? Well, the yearly Paramount Plus Essentials subscription is $60, so with the 50% discount for the first year of Walmart+, which costs $49, you’re saving $11 over the year. On the other hand, if you’re going month by month on the essentials plan, that’s closer to $72 a year, which becomes a $23 discount, so it’s well worth grabbing it if you’re on the monthly plan. Even better, you get access to W+ Week, which is Walmart’s Prime Day rival event, and a ton of great Walmart benefits, such as free shipping and fuel savings across 14,000+ locations. You also get things like their scan & go service, home returns, and exclusive and early access to deals that aren’t usually available. As if that wasn’t enough, you even get access to Pluto TV, so you have more than enough streaming content to last a lifetime.

It’s important to note that this doesn’t include the Walmart+ subscription, doesn’t offer Showtime, only the Essentials plan. Even so, you’re still getting a ton of content, From CBS Sports and EUFA to shows like Spongebob and Star Trek. If you don’t already have a membership or haven’t looked at Paramount Plus before, it’s the perfect way to join the service with some of the most popular TV shows and news programs around, and it will save you a ton of money in the process. Once the first year of Walmart+ is over, it reverts to the original $98/year pricing, which is still great for all the benefits you get from both Walmart and Paramount.

If you do end up grabbing the 50% discount for Walmart+, be sure to check out all the great deals during the Walmart Prime Day sales and the Amazon Prime Day sales, where you can find some great deals too.

