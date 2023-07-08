 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

All Paramount Plus subscribers need to know about this deal

Albert Bassili
By
App icons for Paramount Plus and Showtime.

If you’re a Paramount Plus subscriber, there’s an excellent deal going on right now that will save you some money and give you access to the fantastic W+ Week with a massive range of discounts. If you grab the one-year Walmart Plus membership for 50%, that’s $49 for the first year; you can access two great subscriptions simultaneously.

Why you should buy the Walmart+ subscription

So how much would you save in the long run? Well, the yearly Paramount Plus Essentials subscription is $60, so with the 50% discount for the first year of Walmart+, which costs $49, you’re saving $11 over the year. On the other hand, if you’re going month by month on the essentials plan, that’s closer to $72 a year, which becomes a $23 discount, so it’s well worth grabbing it if you’re on the monthly plan. Even better, you get access to W+ Week, which is Walmart’s Prime Day rival event, and a ton of great Walmart benefits, such as free shipping and fuel savings across 14,000+ locations. You also get things like their scan & go service, home returns, and exclusive and early access to deals that aren’t usually available. As if that wasn’t enough, you even get access to Pluto TV, so you have more than enough streaming content to last a lifetime.

It’s important to note that this doesn’t include the Walmart+ subscription, doesn’t offer Showtime, only the Essentials plan. Even so, you’re still getting a ton of content, From CBS Sports and EUFA to shows like Spongebob and Star Trek. If you don’t already have a membership or haven’t looked at Paramount Plus before, it’s the perfect way to join the service with some of the most popular TV shows and news programs around, and it will save you a ton of money in the process. Once the first year of Walmart+ is over, it reverts to the original $98/year pricing, which is still great for all the benefits you get from both Walmart and Paramount.

Related

If you do end up grabbing the 50% discount for Walmart+, be sure to check out all the great deals during the Walmart Prime Day sales and the Amazon Prime Day sales, where you can find some great deals too.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Albert Bassili
Albert Bassili
Deals Writer
Albert’s been a tech and gaming writer for almost a decade now, writing across websites such as GameGavel, How-To-Geek, and…
Early Prime Day deal: Get this brand new 50-inch 4K TV for $200
The Insignia 50-inch F30 Series 4K Smart Fire TV hangs in a living room.

Amazon has some amazing TV deals at the moment as a precursor to its main Prime Day deals soon. The best one is on the 50-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV. Usually priced at $350, it's down to only $200 for a limited time only. A huge price cut of 43%, this is the ideal TV for anyone who needs to keep costs down but also wants a highly functional TV. With stock likely to be highly popular, hit the buy button now or keep reading to learn more about it first.

Why you should buy the 50-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV
Insignia isn't on our list of the best TV brands but it's still worth checking out. It has all the essentials you could need. Its 4K resolution means you can watch TV in better style than HD, of course, but it's the wealth of features that make it easier to watch that really help. It has Alexa voice controls built-in so you can simply speak commands into the voice remote without needing to use a separate app or similar. From there, you can ask it to watch live TV, search for titles, play music, switch inputs, and even control all your smart home devices.

Read more
Walmart weekend sale brings TV deals, including a 50-inch for $198
The onn. 75” Class 4K UHD (2160P) LED Frameless Roku Smart TV is a living room with orange walls.

If you've been looking to grab a new TV but haven't had a chance yet, this weekend's TV deal from Walmart has a lot of great options, from budget-friendly 50-inch TVs to fancier QLED TVs for less than $500, which is impressive. We've picked three of our favorite choices from the sale, but we encourage you to check out all the deals by pressing the button below!

onn. 50-inch 4-Series 4K TV -- $198, was $238

Read more
Killer Walmart deal gets you this 75-inch 4K TV under $500
onn 55 inch 4k roku smart tv deal walmart november 2022 70 on wall

TVs no longer cost an arm and a leg. Even massive displays like this 75-inch Onn 4K TV have reasonable prices. Tacking on a nice discount makes it even better. Right now you can grab this giant TV for only $498, a sweet $80 discount from its usual $578.

It's understandable if you're worried about the quality of this product, as Onn is less known compared to the best TV brands. However, this Frameless 75-inch Onn 4K TV has what it takes to be included in our roundup of the best TVs under $500. It's very tempting because this is one of the best 75-inch TV deals in the market right now, so you'll have to beat a lot of other shoppers if you want to get this 75-inch 4K TV for this cheap.

Read more