This 50-inch 4K TV is discounted to $220 for a limited time

You don’t need to spend several hundreds of dollars to upgrade your home theater setup from a basic screen because there are affordable TV deals like the Pioneer Xumo Series 4K TV. Its 50-inch model, which was already pretty cheap at its sticker price of $300, is currently down even further to just $220 following an $80 discount from Best Buy. We’re not sure how much time is remaining before this bargain ends though, so if you want to take advantage of it, you’re going to have to proceed with your purchase right now.

Why you should buy the 50-inch Pioneer Xumo Series 4K TV

The Pioneer Xumo Series 4K TV comes with all of today’s basic features for 4K TVs, including 4K Ultra HD resolution on its 50-inch display so that you can enjoy your favorite shows and movies with sharp details and vivid colors, and support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Audio for high-quality images and sound that will make you feel like you’re inside the theaters. You may have to consult our guide on what size TV to buy though, in case you’re not sure if you have enough space for a 50-inch TV.

Further elevating your viewing experience is Xumo TV, which is Pioneer’s smart TV platform that will give you access to all of the most popular streaming services like Netflix and Disney+. You’ll also be able to consume the content from more than 300 free channels, and you can use voice commands through the included voice remote for functions such as searching for a specific show or movie so you won’t have to go through all of your subscriptions to find it.

If you’re still using an outdated display in your living room or bedroom, it may be time to finally replace it through this offer from Best Buy for the 50-inch Pioneer Xumo Series 4K TV. From its original price of $300, it’s on sale at $80 off so you’ll only have to pay a very affordable $220. We think this deal will draw a lot of attention from shoppers, which means stocks may get sold out quickly. If you don’t want to miss this chance at the 50-inch Pioneer Xumo Series 4K TV for an even cheaper price, it’s highly recommended that you add it to your cart and check out as soon as you can.

