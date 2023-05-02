 Skip to main content
This Samsung 65-inch QLED 4K TV just had its price slashed to $750

Aaron Mamiit
By
The Samsung Q60B QLED 4K TV sitting on a TV stand.

It’s always a good time to upgrade your home theater setup with a better screen as there’s no shortage of TV deals online. Here’s one that you wouldn’t want to miss — Best Buy’s $150 discount for the 65-inch Samsung Q60B QLED 4K TV, which brings its price down to $750 from its original price of $900. There’s no information on when the offer will end, but since this involved a Samsung TV, we’re expecting stocks to go quickly. If you’re interested in taking advantage of the price cut, you’ll have to hurry with your purchase.

Why you should buy the 65-inch Samsung Q60B QLED 4K TV

Samsung is the de facto market leader among the best TV brands, with QLED displays as its calling card. You’ll be able to appreciate the technology’s benefits on the 65-inch screen of the Samsung Q60B QLED 4K TV, as the additional layer of quantum dots behind its LCD matrix but in front of the backlight create increased brightness and more natural colors, as explained by our 4K TV buying guide. In our QLED versus OLED comparison, QLED TVs like the Samsung Q60B are unmatched in terms of brightness, they promise longer life spans and no risk of screen burn-ins, and they are more affordable on a price-per-inch of screen size basis.

In addition to the wonders of QLED technology, the Samsung Q60B offers 4K Ultra HD, with the brand’s Quantum Processor Lite with 4K Upscaling upgrading all the content that you watch to 4K resolution. The 4K TV also comes with Motion Xcelerator, which ensures that fast action in movies and sports programs can be seen clearly, and OTS Lite, which creates a 3D sound experience around you while watching. It runs on Samsung’s Tizen platform to provide easy access to all of the popular streaming services.

Any living room or bedroom will benefit from the addition of the 65-inch Samsung Q60B QLED 4K TV, so you should think about taking advantage of Best Buy’s offer that lowers its price to $750 from $900. Since this is a Samsung TV, we’re expecting the deal to attract a lot of attention from shoppers. Stocks may get sold out sooner than you think though, so if you want to get the 65-inch Samsung Q60B QLED 4K TV at $150 off, you’re going to have to complete the transaction as soon as you can.

