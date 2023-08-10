 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This Samsung 65-inch OLED 4K TV is $500 off right now

Aaron Mamiit
By
Samsung S95B OLED TV with bright image on-screen.
Digital Trends

If you’ve been thinking about how to improve your home theater setup, here’s an option that you should consider — the 65-inch Samsung S90C OLED 4K TV, which is available from Samsung with a $500 discount on its original price of $2,600. It’s still not cheap at its reduced price of $2,100, but once it’s in your living room, you’ll understand when we say that it’s worth every single penny. This offer probably won’t last long though, so if you want to take advantage of it, you’re going to have to buy the 4K TV right now.

Why you should buy the 65-inch Samsung S90C OLED 4K TV

The Samsung S90C OLED 4K TV is powered by Samsung’s Neural Quantum Processor, which enables the sharp details and lifelike colors of 4K Ultra HD resolution while also offering 4K upscaling to improve the picture quality of HD content. The 4K TV also uses OLED technology, the biggest benefit of which is that when a pixel isn’t producing any light, it will go completely dark for the deepest blacks possible, according to our 4K TV buying guide. This is one of the advantages of OLED TVs in our OLED versus QLED comparison, alongside superior response time, wider viewing angles, lower power consumption, and better eye comfort with less intense blue light.

Completing the cinematic experience for the Samsung S90C OLED 4K TV is its support for Dolby Atmos, along with 3D sound through Object Tracking Sound Lite. Gamers, meanwhile, will appreciate the Samsung Gaming Hub, which will let you access a massive library of video games without a console by bringing together multiple cloud services in one place.

Related

There’s no shortage of TV deals online, but if you want to enjoy significant savings when buying an OLED TV, you shouldn’t pass up the chance to get the 65-inch Samsung S90C OLED 4K TV at $500 off. From $2,600, it’s down to $2,100 — it’s still not what you’d call affordable, but you’ll be getting amazing value with this purchase from Samsung. You’re going to have to hurry though, as this limited-time offer may sell out sooner than you think. Proceed with your purchase of the 65-inch Samsung S90C OLED 4K TV immediately, and you wouldn’t regret it.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Best OLED TV deals: 11 cheap OLED TVs you can buy today
55 inch lg um7300 uhd 4k tv b9 oled c9 amazon discounts 2 4 768x768

OLED TVs continue to grow in popularity because their display technology promises unparalleled depth, color and sharpness. If you place OLED and LED TVs side by side, there's simply no comparison. However, the trade-off is that OLED TVs are more expensive, with most models falling within the four-digit price range. They're worth every single penny, but you might as well look for OLED TV deals so that you'll enjoy hundreds of dollars in savings along the way. To help you with your search, we've rounded up some of the top offers right now for OLED TVs -- you'll need to decide quickly on what model to purchase though, because stocks of the best OLED TVs don't last long.
55-inch LG B2 OLED 4K TV -- $1,000, was $1,100

The 55-inch LG B2 is powered by LG's a7 Gen5 AI processor, which helps provide superior upscaling and a great picture every time, while dedicated modes like Filmmaker Mode and Game Optimizer adapt according to what you’re viewing. The TV has two HDMI 2.1 ports for the latest consoles, and there's also AI Picture Pro 4K functionality that automatically enhances contrast and resolution depending on what you're watching. Even the remote is a breeze to use, working more intuitively than most, while extensive smart assistant support is convenient too.

Read more
Walmart TV deals: 50-inch 4K TV for under $200 and more
lg 55 inch oled 4k tvs deal walmart class b8 tv

Walmart is often a reliable source for TV deals but with so many out there, where do you begin? That's why we've picked out seven of our favorite TV deals currently going on over there. Below are some of the best options for every budget and requirement. Stock is likely to be limited on these so you'll need to be quick to avoid missing out. Here's our pick of the bunch.
Onn. 32-inch HD Smart TV -- $98, was $144

Simple yet effective, this Onn. 32-inch HD Smart TV is perfect if you need a basic TV for your kitchen, spare bedroom, or your child's room. It has a 720p resolution so you probably don't want this in your living room but it does have some advantages. This includes having Roku Smart TV built-in so you can easily stream across thousands of free or paid channels. A customizable home screen makes it easy to find whatever you plan on watching. It also has three HDMI ports and support for Apple Home, Amazon Alexa, and Google Home.

Read more
Early Prime Day deal: Get this brand new 50-inch 4K TV for $200
The Insignia 50-inch F30 Series 4K Smart Fire TV hangs in a living room.

Amazon has some amazing TV deals at the moment as a precursor to its main Prime Day deals soon. The best one is on the 50-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV. Usually priced at $350, it's down to only $200 for a limited time only. A huge price cut of 43%, this is the ideal TV for anyone who needs to keep costs down but also wants a highly functional TV. With stock likely to be highly popular, hit the buy button now or keep reading to learn more about it first.

Why you should buy the 50-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV
Insignia isn't on our list of the best TV brands but it's still worth checking out. It has all the essentials you could need. Its 4K resolution means you can watch TV in better style than HD, of course, but it's the wealth of features that make it easier to watch that really help. It has Alexa voice controls built-in so you can simply speak commands into the voice remote without needing to use a separate app or similar. From there, you can ask it to watch live TV, search for titles, play music, switch inputs, and even control all your smart home devices.

Read more