This Samsung 65-inch OLED 4K TV is $500 off right now

If you’ve been thinking about how to improve your home theater setup, here’s an option that you should consider — the 65-inch Samsung S90C OLED 4K TV, which is available from Samsung with a $500 discount on its original price of $2,600. It’s still not cheap at its reduced price of $2,100, but once it’s in your living room, you’ll understand when we say that it’s worth every single penny. This offer probably won’t last long though, so if you want to take advantage of it, you’re going to have to buy the 4K TV right now.

Why you should buy the 65-inch Samsung S90C OLED 4K TV

The Samsung S90C OLED 4K TV is powered by Samsung’s Neural Quantum Processor, which enables the sharp details and lifelike colors of 4K Ultra HD resolution while also offering 4K upscaling to improve the picture quality of HD content. The 4K TV also uses OLED technology, the biggest benefit of which is that when a pixel isn’t producing any light, it will go completely dark for the deepest blacks possible, according to our 4K TV buying guide. This is one of the advantages of OLED TVs in our OLED versus QLED comparison, alongside superior response time, wider viewing angles, lower power consumption, and better eye comfort with less intense blue light.

Completing the cinematic experience for the Samsung S90C OLED 4K TV is its support for Dolby Atmos, along with 3D sound through Object Tracking Sound Lite. Gamers, meanwhile, will appreciate the Samsung Gaming Hub, which will let you access a massive library of video games without a console by bringing together multiple cloud services in one place.

There’s no shortage of TV deals online, but if you want to enjoy significant savings when buying an OLED TV, you shouldn’t pass up the chance to get the 65-inch Samsung S90C OLED 4K TV at $500 off. From $2,600, it’s down to $2,100 — it’s still not what you’d call affordable, but you’ll be getting amazing value with this purchase from Samsung. You’re going to have to hurry though, as this limited-time offer may sell out sooner than you think. Proceed with your purchase of the 65-inch Samsung S90C OLED 4K TV immediately, and you wouldn’t regret it.

Editors' Recommendations