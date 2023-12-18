Get this Samsung 75-inch 4K TV for $550 in Best Buy’s 3-day sale

If you’re a fan of Samsung because it makes some of the best smartphones and tablets on the market, then going for a Samsung TV is a no-brainer. Not only will it let you add to your Samsung ecosystem, but Samsung as a whole also manages to make some of the best TVs as well, so it’s a win-win all around. Of course, Samsung TVs can get quite expensive, so we’re always on the lookout for great deals on them, such as this deal on the 75-inch Samsung TU690T. Even though it usually goes for $750, this deal from Best Buy knocks $200 off the price tag and brings it down to $550, which is an excellent price for such a feature-packed TV at this size.

Why you should buy the Samsung 75-inch Class TU690T Crystal TV

If you’re looking for excellent image quality and reproduction, then you’ll be happy to know that the TU690T supports HDR 10+, which gives you better brightness and contrast to the image you are watching. That means better image fidelity and color reproduction, which is further helped by the internal 4K Crystal processor and PurColor, so it’s perfect for watching entertainment. That said, it sadly doesn’t support HLG, which is an HDR standard used by broadcasters, although that’s not a dealbreaker if you’re not big into sports.

On the other hand, if you’re into games, then you’ll be happy to know that the TU690T has a Game Enhancer mode, which helps decrease input lag and latency so that you can get a lot more out of your Playstation 5 or Xbox Series X gaming experience. As for those who are buying this TV for the Samsung ecosystem, then you’ll be happy to know that it runs on Samsung’s Tizen smart system and lets you integrate your devices with SmartThings. Or, if you aren’t in the Samsung ecosystem, you can still use Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant to control your TV, or stream using SmartShare or Apple AirPlay 2, so you have a lot of options even if you don’t have other Samsung devices.

The Samsung TU690T is a surprisingly good budget Samsung TV with Best Buy’s deal that brings it down to $550 and is worth grabbing if you want the Samsung experience. On the other hand, if you’d rather go for something different, there are still a lot of other great TV deals you can take advantage of.

