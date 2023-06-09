This Samsung 75-inch QLED 4K TV just got a massive price cut

TV deals are always extra exciting when they mean saving on a great TV. Right now, you can buy the Samsung 75-inch Q70A QLED TV for $1,300 instead of $1,600 so you’re saving $300 off the regular price. If you’ve been waiting to upgrade your home cinema setup, this is an excellent purchase to make. We’re here to tell you why in more depth below, or you can simply tap the buy button to get straight to purchasing it.

Why you should buy the Samsung 75-inch Q70A QLED TV

The Samsung 75-inch Q70A QLED TV offers all you could want at this price point. That’s hardly surprising when you consider Samsung is one of the best TV brands around right now and has been for a number of years. The company makes many of the best TVs and has thoroughly embraced QLED technology leading to great success.

Encapsulating all that, the Samsung 75-inch Q70A QLED TV offers 100% color volume with a billion shades of vivid and lifelike colors that stay true without any fading. Quantum HDR ensures that you get the full effect of every image with dynamic tone mapping that provides a wider range of colors than just standard HD. Everything looks predictably gorgeous here. That’s enhanced by Adaptive Picture technology with the picture automatically optimized for brightness and contrast, adjusting depending on what you’re watching. Using Samsung’s Quantum Processor 4K, the picture is enhanced from any source into 4K, no matter how old it might be.

For gamers and sports fans, there’s also Motion Xcelerator Turbo+ technology so you get minimal motion blur and better motion clarity. There’s also a Super Ultrawide GameView and Game Bar so you can optimize settings for your chosen game genre, as well as benefit from multiple aspect ratios. For sound, there’s immersive audio via Object Tracking Sound Lite and SpaceFit Sound which optimizes things according to your environment.

A great TV in so many ways, the Samsung 75-inch Q70A QLED TV is usually priced at $1,600. Right now, you can buy it at Best Buy for $1,300 so you save $300 off what you would ordinarily pay. This is a great time to treat yourself to a new TV — one that’s really going to wow you when you watch the latest movies.

