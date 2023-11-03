This 85-inch Samsung 4K TV just got a massive price cut

You can go big with your home theater setup with some savings right now at Best Buy, as the 85-inch Samsung CU7000 4K TV is seeing an impressive discount. It’s currently marked down to just $900, putting it in competition with some of the best TVs under $1,000. This deal makes for $400 in savings, as the 85-inch model of the Samsung CU7000 regularly costs $1,300. It even comes with one free month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, as well as free shipping.

Why you should buy the Samsung 85-inch CU7000 4K Tizen TV

You can’t really go wrong with a Samsung TV, as Samsung is almost always among the best TV brands. It makes several TVs that are among the best TVs or in competition to be considered such, and with the CU7000 4K Tizen TV, Samsung brings a lot of sought-after features to a lower price point. The 4K picture you’ll find on Samsung TVs is considered among the best, and with the CU7000 you’ll be getting PurColor technology, which creates a wider spectrum of colors than traditional RGB TVs, as well as Mega Contrast, which analyzes and adjusts each image as it appears on-screen.

The Samsung CU7000 also has upscaling technology, which converts everything you watch into 4K, even older content that precedes the 4K standard. This ensures you’ll always be watching at high resolution. The TV’s smart capabilities are powered by Tizen, which gives you instant access to many of the most popular streaming platforms. This means you can break it in upon arrival with some of the best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, Max, and more. This TV works with Alexa and Google Assistant, both of which bring voice controls to your home theater. It’s also compatible with Apple AirPlay 2. With this you can share all of your favorite content from your Apple devices straight to the TV.

Today you can grab the 85-inch model of the Samsung CU7000 4K Tizen TV at Best Buy for $900. This is an impressive savings of $400 from its regular price of $1,300, and one of the best TV deals you’ll find today. Free shipping is included with a purchase.

