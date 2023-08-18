Samsung’s best surround sound system with soundbar is $300 off

Samsung is both great at soundbar deals and offering excellent soundbars that will truly enrich your home cinema experience. Today, you can buy the Samsung Q-Series Q990C Dolby Atmos soundbar for $1,600 so you’re saving $300 off the regular price of $1,900. One of the more high-end soundbars around at the moment, and it’s a fantastic investment. We’re here to explain more about it before you tap the buy button.

Why you should buy the Samsung Q-Series Q990C Dolby Atmos soundbar

One of the best Dolby Atmos soundbars around, the Samsung Q-Series Q990C Dolby Atmos soundbar is truly a force to be reckoned with. It has 11 front-facing speakers along with one subwoofer and four up-firing channels. Delivering a true Dolby Atmos experience, it’s off to a fine start before we even cover everything else it has to offer.

The Samsung Q-Series Q990C Dolby Atmos soundbar is designed to be perfect for flooding your home cinema room or living room with audio from all angles. It works even better if you pair it up with a compatible Samsung TV as Q-Symphony technology helps the Q-Series soundbar pair with your TV speakers to operate as one. It’s all conducted wirelessly too with there being no need to add extra cables to your setup to enjoy the benefit of Dolby Atmos sound.

There’s also SpaceFit Sound Pro technology which reacts accordingly and calibrates the sound to your space. It analyzes the environment and automatically optimizes the audio to provide you with a great deep and clear experience. Adaptive sound helps intelligently optimize the audio so you can clearly hear the dialogue, even if it goes quiet for a time. This is easily one of the best soundbars if you can afford it.

It’s also convenient to use thanks to having built-in voice assistant support along with Apple AirPlay 2 so you can easily stream content across as well as issue voice commands rather than use a remote control. There’s also a dedicated Game Mode for gamers to get the best experience possible.

Packed with some of the best audio features around, the Samsung Q-Series Q990C Dolby Atmos soundbar is typically priced at $1,900. For a limited time only, you can buy it from Samsung direct for $1,600 so you save $300 on the regular price. The ideal accompaniment to your home cinema setup, check it out now before you miss out.

