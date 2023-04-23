Ends midnight: Get this 55-inch Samsung 8K TV for $1,000



As 4k TVs quickly become the norm, We’re slowly seeing 8k showing up on the market, especially with larger screens where the higher pixel density can make a big difference. Of course, the extra pixels come at a premium, and 8k TVs are still pretty expensive, but luckily, a great deal on a Samsung 8k TV at Best Buy cuts its price by a whopping 50%, bringing it down to $1,000 from $2,000. So, if you’re looking for an 8k TV, this is the best time to grab one since these deals are rare.

Why you should buy the Samsung QN700B Neo QLED 8K TV

The QN series of Samsung TVs regularly feature at the top of our best 8k TVs list, so we’re happy to say that the QN700B is in good company and has quite a few great features that make it stand out. For example, besides being 8k, it also has a Neo QLED display, a proprietary tech from Samsung that lets each pixel produce its own light, giving you better overall contrast and color accuracy. Of course, that means it also comes with HDR 10+, probably one of the best implementations of HDR, so if image reproduction is super-important to you, then this is the perfect TV. The only real downside here is that the base refresh rate of the TV is 60Hz, so it’s not that great for gaming on the latest consoles, or watching high-intensity stuff like sports, especially since it’s also missing HLG. But if you don’t care that much about either, it’s not a dealbreaker.

Of course, you might struggle the most with finding 8k content, but luckily the TV already comes with a built-in processor wholly dedicated to upscaling, so you can still watch your older non-8k content. That said, be aware that the upscaling quality will vary depending on the source and its resolution, which, again, isn’t a massive dealbreaker if you care the most about the film experience. Speaking of which, Samsung throws in both Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite, which recreates 3D sound in your living room, so if you don’t have independent speakers, you don’t have to worry too much about audio quality.

If you’re looking for a 55-inch 8k TV but are usually put off by the price, the deal from Best Buy on the Samsung QN700B, bringing it down from $2,000 to $1,000, is truly excellent, especially since the TV itself is pretty good. That said, 8k resolutions tend to be worth it more on larger screens, so if you’re willing to spend a little extra, check out these 8k TV deals for something a bit bigger or these general TV deals for something at the same size but at 4k resolution.

