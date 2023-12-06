If you’re keen to invest in one of the best soundbars around and looking for great soundbar deals, Samsung is the place to go. It offers some great discounts on Dolby Atmos soundbars like the Q-Series 7.1.2 channel Q900C which currently has $410 off, but it also has a killer trial. Right now, you can enjoy any of the Q or S series soundbars for 100 days before committing to a purchase. If you’re not entirely happy, you can return them before then for a full refund. That’s how confident Samsung is that you’ll love its soundbars. Keen to know more? Let’s take a look.

What to buy in the Samsung soundbar range

Samsung makes some of the best soundbars around with its Q-Series being a particular highlight. We’re huge fans of the which is currently $990 reduced from $1,400. As you’d expect from one of the best Dolby Atmos soundbars, it offers a truly immersive aural experience. It fills your room with sound that is packed with depth and crystal clear clarity. Wireless, you won’t even have to worry about HDMI cables cluttering your setup. Features like SpaceFit Sound Pro help amplify sound by calibrating to your space and analyzing your environment. There’s also a dedicated Game Mode and Active Voice Amplifier which means you don’t miss out on quiet onscreen voices.

More affordable is the for $550 reduced from $700. It’s also wireless and provides SpaceFit Sound Pro for optimal sound quality with little hassle for you. Adaptive sound is great while there’s also a dedicated game mode. You just miss out on a few channels of sound for the price.

Don’t forget the very sleek S-Series with the looking mighty tempting. It’s down to $750 from $900 with wireless Dolby Atmos, a sleek design that will look great in your living room, and SpaceFit Sound for automatic analysis. Active Voice Amplifier and a dedicated Game Mode all help matters.

Crucially, whichever of these Samsung soundbars you go for, you can try it for up to 100 days and return it for a full refund if you’re not entirely happy. We’re pretty confident you won’t need to and we’re guessing Samsung feels the same. Still, it’s nice to know the peace of mind is there. Check out the full offerings from Samsung now by tapping the button below.

