 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Samsung is offering a 100 day trial of some of its best soundbars

Jennifer Allen
By
Samsung 2022 HW-Q910B soundbar.
Samsung

If you’re keen to invest in one of the best soundbars around and looking for great soundbar deals, Samsung is the place to go. It offers some great discounts on Dolby Atmos soundbars like the Q-Series 7.1.2 channel Q900C which currently has $410 off, but it also has a killer trial. Right now, you can enjoy any of the Q or S series soundbars for 100 days before committing to a purchase. If you’re not entirely happy, you can return them before then for a full refund. That’s how confident Samsung is that you’ll love its soundbars. Keen to know more? Let’s take a look.

What to buy in the Samsung soundbar range

Samsung makes some of the best soundbars around with its Q-Series being a particular highlight. We’re huge fans of the which is currently $990 reduced from $1,400. As you’d expect from one of the best Dolby Atmos soundbars, it offers a truly immersive aural experience. It fills your room with sound that is packed with depth and crystal clear clarity. Wireless, you won’t even have to worry about HDMI cables cluttering your setup. Features like SpaceFit Sound Pro help amplify sound by calibrating to your space and analyzing your environment. There’s also a dedicated Game Mode and Active Voice Amplifier which means you don’t miss out on quiet onscreen voices.

More affordable is the for $550 reduced from $700. It’s also wireless and provides SpaceFit Sound Pro for optimal sound quality with little hassle for you. Adaptive sound is great while there’s also a dedicated game mode. You just miss out on a few channels of sound for the price.

Related

Don’t forget the very sleek S-Series with the looking mighty tempting. It’s down to $750 from $900 with wireless Dolby Atmos, a sleek design that will look great in your living room, and SpaceFit Sound for automatic analysis. Active Voice Amplifier and a dedicated Game Mode all help matters.

Crucially, whichever of these Samsung soundbars you go for, you can try it for up to 100 days and return it for a full refund if you’re not entirely happy. We’re pretty confident you won’t need to and we’re guessing Samsung feels the same. Still, it’s nice to know the peace of mind is there. Check out the full offerings from Samsung now by tapping the button below.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
The best OLED TV Cyber Monday deals from Samsung, Sony, and LG
Digital Trends Best Cyber Monday OLED TV Deals

OLED TVs, with their ability to light each pixel individually, are arguably the best home theater displays. If you've been waiting for a good discounts before buying one of these premium TVs, you shouldn't miss Cyber Monday deals. There are fantastic discounts on the best OLED TVs, and cheaper brands too. Once you've compared QLED vs. OLED TV, you'll know that springing for OLED is the right choice. Check out the options below.

If an OLED display is just too far out of your price range, you should also check out QLED TV Cyber Monday deals. Best Buy Cyber Monday TV deals include a wide variety of options, if you want to compare prices across TV categories.
The best OLED TV Cyber Monday deal
LG 48-inch A2 Series OLED 4K webOS TV -- $550, was $1,300

Read more
Sony’s best wireless headphones are $70 off for Cyber Monday
Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones seen in silver.

The Sony WH-1000XM5, the brand's best wireless headphones, is currently available with a $70 discount from Best Buy's Cyber Monday headphone deals. Instead of $400, you'll only have to pay $330, which is a steal for all of the features that you'll get from them. There's always high demand when they go on sale, so you'll need to act fast as we're not sure how long stocks will last. These wireless headphones are probably flying off the shelves with their lowered price for the shopping event, which means you shouldn't hesitate with your purchase.

Why you should buy the Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones
It doesn't look like the Sony WH-1000XM5 will get knocked off their throne in our roundup of the best headphones any time soon. They've got it all -- a classy and modern design, a very comfortable fit, and excellent sound, among many other important characteristics. They also offer best-in-class active noise cancellation, which is one of the primary features discussed by our headphone buying guide, as well as a very good battery life of up to 30 hours on a single charge with three hours of usage replenished by just three minutes of charging.

Read more
There’s still time to save $1,600 on this 77-inch Samsung OLED TV
Samsung S95B OLED TV with bright image on-screen.

While it may look like most OLED TV Black Friday deals are over, there are still some amazing offers that you can still shop if you look hard enough. If you're willing to make an investment on a huge OLED TV, you should check out Best Buy's $1,600 discount for the 77-inch Samsung S89C 4K OLED TV, which slashes its price to $2,000 from $3,600. It's still not cheap, but the savings are among the biggest that you can get from this year's Black Friday deals. You shouldn't hesitate if you want to take advantage of the bargain though, because there's no telling if it will continue through Cyber Monday and beyond.

Why you should buy the 77-inch Samsung S89C 4K OLED TV
The Samsung S89C offers 4K Ultra HD resolution for sharp details and lifelike colors, and it's an OLED TV, which means it uses OLED pixels that produce their own light. When these pixels are shut off, they create superb black levels, which is one of the advantages of OLED TVs over QLED TVs, according to our OLED versus QLED comparison. Other reasons why you'd choose the Samsung S89C 4K OLED TV over a QLED TV include superior response time, wider viewing angles, less power consumption, and better eye comfort.

Read more