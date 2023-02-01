 Skip to main content
Perfect for the Super Bowl, Samsung’s Frame TV is $1000 off

Jennifer Allen
By
Samsung's The Frame 4K TV with artwork on the display.

The ever-popular Samsung The Frame QLED TV is on sale right now and forms the focus of some of the best TV deals going on ahead of the Super Bowl. There are savings of up to $1,000 off depending on which size TV you buy with the model starting from $550. Even better, buy today and it’ll arrive in time for the Super Bowl so there’s never been a better time to treat yourself to a superior viewing experience. Let’s take a look at why it’s such a great TV.

  • 32-inch Samsung The Frame 4K TV: $550, was $600
  • 43-inch Samsung The Frame 4K TV: $900, was $1,000
  • 50-inch Samsung The Frame 4K TV: $1,100, was $1,300
  • 55-inch Samsung The Frame 4K TV: $1,200, was $1,500
  • 65-inch Samsung The Frame 4K TV: $1,600, was $2,000
  • 75-inch Samsung The Frame 4K TV: $2,000, was $3000

Why you should buy the Samsung The Frame TV

Samsung Frame TV

Samsung isn’t just one of the best TV brands because it sticks with the basics. As the Samsung The Frame TV demonstrates, it knows style too. The future is already here with The Frame TV mounted on your wall to look more like artwork than a regular TV. Incredibly slim, it blends into your home aesthetic perfectly and is ideal for anyone who hates when a TV steals focus in their carefully curated home. Any time it’s not in action, you can switch on Art Mode and see the TV transform into a piece of art, displaying stunning artwork any time someone is near thanks to the built-in motion sensor.

As a regular TV, it’s great too thanks to including QLED technology. A substantial upgrade from regular 4K pictures, it provides you with fantastically vivid and accurate colors that mean everything you watch on screen truly pops. All the best QLED TVs are ideal for watching movies, TV shows, and sports, but we love how stylish The Frame TV makes it appear. 100% color volume enriches what you watch with Quantum HDR offering deeper blacks and brighter whites. It’s also well-suited for gaming and even taking important video calls. The center of your home just became the subtle yet gorgeous The Frame TV.

Currently on sale at Samsung, you can save up to $1,000 on the Samsung The Frame depending on which size TV you want to buy. Available from $550, there are plenty of options here. Whichever you choose, you’re going to love how effortlessly the TV blends into your home surroundings while still providing you with superior picture quality. Buy it now to receive it in time for the Super Bowl.

