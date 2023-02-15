If you’re looking to buy an attention-grabbing device from the TV deals online, here’s a suggestion — Samsung’s The Sero QLED 4K TV, a rotating display for your living room that will certainly turn heads. It’s definitely not cheap for its sticker price of $1,500, but at $100 off from Samsung, it just received its first proper price cut to $1,400. That’s not much of a discount, but it may be the nudge that you need if you’re interested in this unique product.

Why you should buy Samsung’s The Sero QLED 4K TV

At first glance, Samsung’s The Sero QLED 4K TV looks like a traditional TV. It features a 43-inch display with 4K Ultra HD resolution, powered by QLED technology that utilizes a layer of quantum dots for increased brightness and more natural colors, according to our 4K TV buying guide. The TV also blasts directional, top-firing sound through its premium 4.1ch 60W speakers, so you’ll be able to watch your favorite shows and movies as if you were in the theaters. Gamers, meanwhile, can enjoy the best Xbox Series X games without the console through the Gaming Hub as long as they have the necessary subscriptions.

Samsung’s The Sero QLED 4K TV breaks the mold with its rotating screen, which can quickly switch between landscape mode and portrait mode. While landscape mode is geared towards most content, you can switch to portrait mode if you want to watch videos in social media apps, with the Tap View feature letting you stream what’s on your Samsung Galaxy device to the 4K TV’s 43-inch screen with just one touch. Samsung’s The Sero QLED 4K TV also offers Ambient Mode so that you can have it display photos, artwork, or any image that you want when it’s not in use.

Samsung’s The Sero QLED 4K TV is currently on sale for $1,400 as Samsung knocked $100 off its original price of $1,500. This is one of the top QLED TV deals available right now if you don’t want a normal TV, and if you think you’ll be able to maximize its rotating display. If you don’t make the purchase and miss out on this discount for Samsung’s The Sero QLED 4K TV, there’s a huge chance that you’ll regret it.

Today's tech news, curated and condensed for your inbox Subscribe Check your inbox! Please provide a valid email address to continue. This email address is currently on file. If you are not receiving newsletters, please check your spam folder. Sorry, an error occurred during subscription. Please try again later.

Editors' Recommendations