 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Home Theater
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Samsung’s 43-inch rotating 4K TV just got its first proper price cut

Aaron Mamiit
By
Samsung Sero

If you’re looking to buy an attention-grabbing device from the TV deals online, here’s a suggestion — Samsung’s The Sero QLED 4K TV, a rotating display for your living room that will certainly turn heads. It’s definitely not cheap for its sticker price of $1,500, but at $100 off from Samsung, it just received its first proper price cut to $1,400. That’s not much of a discount, but it may be the nudge that you need if you’re interested in this unique product.

Why you should buy Samsung’s The Sero QLED 4K TV

Samsung The Sero QLED 4K TV in landscape mode.

At first glance, Samsung’s The Sero QLED 4K TV looks like a traditional TV. It features a 43-inch display with 4K Ultra HD resolution, powered by QLED technology that utilizes a layer of quantum dots for increased brightness and more natural colors, according to our 4K TV buying guide. The TV also blasts directional, top-firing sound through its premium 4.1ch 60W speakers, so you’ll be able to watch your favorite shows and movies as if you were in the theaters. Gamers, meanwhile, can enjoy the best Xbox Series X games without the console through the Gaming Hub as long as they have the necessary subscriptions.

Samsung’s The Sero QLED 4K TV breaks the mold with its rotating screen, which can quickly switch between landscape mode and portrait mode. While landscape mode is geared towards most content, you can switch to portrait mode if you want to watch videos in social media apps, with the Tap View feature letting you stream what’s on your Samsung Galaxy device to the 4K TV’s 43-inch screen with just one touch. Samsung’s The Sero QLED 4K TV also offers Ambient Mode so that you can have it display photos, artwork, or any image that you want when it’s not in use.

Related

Samsung’s The Sero QLED 4K TV is currently on sale for $1,400 as Samsung knocked $100 off its original price of $1,500. This is one of the top QLED TV deals available right now if you don’t want a normal TV, and if you think you’ll be able to maximize its rotating display. If you don’t make the purchase and miss out on this discount for Samsung’s The Sero QLED 4K TV, there’s a huge chance that you’ll regret it.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Samsung’s Frame TV is up to $300 off post-Super Bowl
The 50-inch Samsung Frame TV hangs on a living room wall displaying art.
This is the cheapest 50-inch 4K TV worth buying today
Insignia F50 QLED TV placed on a TV stand displaying streaming apps.
Price drop! Save $120 on this Samsung 75-inch TV at Best Buy
ipad mini beats studio 3 55 inch samsung nu6900 4k tv acer chromebook 15 macbook air deal best buy day sale 58 2 768x768
The best 4K Blu-ray players for 2023
Sony BDP-S6700 Blu-ray Player.
The best new shows to stream on Netflix, Hulu, HBO, and more
Joe looks out of a window in You season 4.
The best shows on Amazon Prime right now (February 2023)
Mark Grayson flying through the air, buildings in the background in a scene from Invincible on Amazon Prime Video.
The best documentaries on Hulu right now
Maurice and Katia Krafft stand side-by-side in Fire of Love.
How to set and change your Netflix primary location
A The Netflix screen for how to set the primary location.
Best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, HBO, and more
Olivia Colman stands in a ticket booth in Empire of Light.
The best thrillers on Hulu right now
Ryan Reynolds stuck in a coffin underground holding a lighter in a scene from Buried.
Apple AirPlay 2 supports 24-bit lossless audio, but you can’t use it
An Apple AirPlay icon hovering above an Apple HomePod speaker.
Super Bowl 2023 halftime show: who’s performing?
Rihanna in a promo shot for the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show.
How to watch Super Bowl 2023
Super Bowl LVII in the Fox Sports app.