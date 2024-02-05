These Shokz bone conduction headphones are 22% off today

If you don’t like how your ears are covered or plugged if you go with headphone deals or true wireless earbuds deals, bone conduction headphones are what you’re looking for. Here’s our recommendation — the Shokz OpenRun Pro, which are on sale from Amazon at 22% off their sticker price of $180 so you’ll only have to pay $140 for them. We’re not sure when this chance to get $40 in savings ends, so if you want to try them out with a discount, you’re going to have to push through with the transaction as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the Shokz OpenRun Pro bone conduction headphones

First and foremost, you have to understand how do bone conduction headphones work. Unlike traditional headphones and earbuds that send sound waves to your inner ear through your eardrums, the Shokz OpenRun Pro sends vibrations through your cheekbones to deliver sound directly to your inner ear. They will allow you to enjoy your music and listen to videos while still being able to hear the sounds from around you, which is important for commuters and gym-goers.

The Shokz OpenRun Pro actually stand on top of our list of the best bone conduction headphones, and not just because of the fantastic sound quality of the brand’s technology. They feature a premium design with a titanium frame that’s both slim and durable, which will allow them to withstand the daily wear and tear if you’re going to use them for outdoor activities like jogging and cycling. Their fit is comfortable, so you won’t mind wearing them throughout their 10-hour battery life, but also secure to make sure that they don’t fall off and they are properly positioned to deliver the sound waves.

The Shokz OpenRun Pro bone conduction headphones are simply amazing, and they’re an even more tempting purchase right now because of Amazon’s 22% discount that pulls their price down to just $140 from $180. The $40 in savings aren’t going to last forever though, so you’re going to have to act fast. Add the Shokz OpenRun Pro bone conduction headphones to your cart and proceed with the checkout process as soon as possible — tomorrow may already be too late.

