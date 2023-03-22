Now’s as good a time as any to buy a Bluetooth speaker, especially if you’ll be taking advantage of the discounts that you can get from Best Buy. The retailer’s spring sales are in full swing, including Bluetooth speaker deals involving some of the top names in the industry. The offers won’t be around forever though, so to help you make your choice on what to purchase, we’ve rounded up the best bargains for Bluetooth speakers made by Sony, Bose, JBL, and Marshall.

Sony SRS-XB13 Extra Bass — $50, was $60

The Sony SRS-XB13 Extra Bass Bluetooth speaker is as compact as they come, but it’s got what it takes to breathe life into a party with its sound diffusion processor that spreads the music over a wider area, and a passive radiator that gives bass a boost. The Bluetooth speaker is waterproof and dustproof with its IP67 rating, and it’s even got a UV coating for extra durability against the elements. It can run up to 16 hours on a single charge, and it comes with a multi-way strap to make it easier to travel with.

Bose SoundLink Micro — $90, was $120

The Bose SoundLink Micro portable Bluetooth speaker was designed to accompany you wherever you go. It may be small, but it can deliver powerful bass so that you can enjoy another dimension of your favorite music. The Bluetooth speaker features an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance, while its rugged exterior will provide protection against drops, dents, and scratches. The Bose SoundLink Micro may be paired with other Bose speakers for louder sound, and it can last up to 6 hours on a full battery.

JBL Flip 6 — $100, was $130

The JBL Flip 6 appears in our list of the best Bluetooth speakers as the best rugged speaker for outdoorsy types because it’s got an IP67 rating for its waterproof and dustproof capabilities. It offers loud and powerful sound through its two-way speaker system, and it’s equipped with dual passive radiators for deep bass. The JBL Flip 6 gives up to 12 hours of usage on a single charge, and with JBL’s PartyBoost feature, you’ll be able to link multiple JBL speakers for wider music coverage.

Marshall Emberton — $120, was $150

The Marshall Emberton Bluetooth speaker features the brand’s True Stereophonic technology that provides multi-directional sound, as well as its iconic, classic design. It can run more than 20 hours on a single charge, with 20 minutes of charging replenishing 5 hours of usage. The Bluetooth speaker also comes with an IPX7 water resistance rating, and it’s easy to use with a multi-directional control knob through which you can adjust the volume, start and stop playback, and switch it off.

JBL Charge 5 — $140, was $180

You’ll be able to take the power of JBL Pro Sound wherever you go with the JBL Charge 5, a Bluetooth speaker with an optimized long excursion driver, a separate tweeter, and dual bass radiators for rich and clear audio even when the party is outdoors. It offers up to 20 hours of battery life on a single charge, and with an IP67 waterproof and dustproof rating, you won’t have to worry about it getting damaged by the elements. The JBL Charge 5 can also function as a powerbank, in case you need to charge your other mobile devices.

Bose SoundLink Revolve II — $180, was $220

For true 360-degree sound that provides consistent coverage to your surroundings, go for the Bose SoundLink Revolve II. The Bluetooth speaker’s handle and tapered cylindrical shape makes it easy to carry and place anywhere, but it’s also durable with its seamless aluminum body and an IP55 rating for water and dust resistance. It can last up to 13 hours on a full charge, and with its built-in microphone, you can take calls and access your digital assistants through the Bose SoundLink Revolve II.

JBL Xtreme 2 — $200, was $350

The JBL Xtreme 2 promises powerful and clear outdoor music with its passive bass radiators and 80dB signal-to-noise ratio. You can easily bring it anywhere with its carrying strap, and it’s even got a bottle opener to keep the drinks flowing. The Bluetooth speaker’s rechargeable battery lasts for up to 15 hours, and it’s safe to use at the beach or by the pool because of its IPX7 waterproof rating.

JBL Boombox 3 — $450, was $500

For massive sound and the deepest bass that you can get from a portable Bluetooth speaker, go for the JBL Boombox 3. The latest model updates its design with twin sidecaps and a sturdy metal handle that will help you transport the JBL Boombox 3 to any party, and it also features an IP67 waterproof and dustproof rating so it will be safe to use outdoors. The JBL Boombox 3 can keep the beats coming with its 24-hour playtime on a single charge, which makes it the perfect music companion for any situation.

