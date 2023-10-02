 Skip to main content
Best Sony headphone deals: Get noise-canceling headphones for $130

Aaron Mamiit
By

Whenever there are headphone deals, you can be sure that shoppers will be on the lookout for discounts on Sony’s wireless headphones. To help you find them, we’ve gathered the best Sony headphone deals that are available online right now. You’re going to have to hurry with your purchase if any of these offers catch your eye though — there’s always a lot of demand for them, so there’s a high chance that these bargains will not remain available for long.

Sony WHRF400 wireless headphones — $100, was $120

The Sony WHRF400 wireless headphones on a white background.
Sony

The Sony WHRF400 wireless headphones connect to your home theater using a radio frequency wireless transmitter with a range of up to 150 feet or a 3.5mm stereo minijack input. Setting them up is very simple, as you’ll just have to connect the transmitter dock to your TV. The wireless headphones can last up to 20 hours on a single charge, and when they’re not in use, just place them on their charging stand so that they’ll always be ready for your next movie session.

Sony WHCH720N wireless headphones — $130, was $150

The Sony WHCH720N wireless headphones on a white background.
Sony

The Sony WHCH720N wireless headphones connect to your mobile devices using Bluetooth, and they offer active noise cancellation with 20 levels of adjustable ambient sound so you can choose how much you want to hear from your environment without having to take the wireless headphones off. They’re designed to be very lightweight and comfortable to wear, which is important if you want to maximize its battery life of up to 35 hours. The wireless headphones also offer USB-C quick charging with up to 60 minutes of usage after just 3 minutes of charging.

Sony WHXB910NB wireless headphones — $200, was $250

The Sony WHXB910NB wireless headphones on a white background.
Sony

Enjoy deep and punchy sound through the Extra Bass feature of the Sony WHXB910NB wireless headphones, which also offer active noise cancellation and a battery life of up to 30 hours from a full charge. If you have ANC activated, placing your hand over the right earcup turns down the volume of whatever you’re listening to and deactivates ANC so that you can instantly engage in conversation.

Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones — $265, was $348

A man with a mask wearing Sony WH 1000XM4 headphones.
Riley Young / Digital Trends / Digital Trends

The Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones offer top-of-the-line active noise cancellation and adaptive sound control for a customized listening experience. The wireless headphones have Touch Sensor controls to control playback and call your preferred digital assistant, and speak-to-chat technology automatically lowers volume when you talk. They can run for up to 30 hours on a single charge, and you’ll replenish 5 hours of usage after just 10 minutes of being plugged in.

Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones — $348, was $400

Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones hanging on wall hook in front of a mirror.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

Hanging on top of our list of the best headphones are the Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones, because of their best-in-class noise canceling capabilities and their excellent sound. They’re very comfortable to wear, which will let you maximize their maximum runtime of 30 hours from a full charge. If their battery gets depleted, just 3 minutes of charging will give back 3 hours of usage. The wireless headphone also offer crystal clear hands-free calling, Bluetooth multipoint to let you quickly switch between devices, and touch controls.

Aaron Mamiit
