Best Buy is having a huge clearance sale on soundbars — from $80

The Samsung Q-Series 11.1.4-channel surround sound system set up in a luxurious living room.
Samsung

If you’re not impressed by the audio output for your TV, the simplest and most effective way of solving that problem is by buying from soundbar deals. Best Buy just launched a clearance sale for soundbars from trusted brands like LG, Vizio, Bose, and Samsung, with prices that start as low as $80. Whether you want to get a budget-friendly soundbar or a complete surround sound system, there’s something for you in this sale, but you need to make your decision on what to buy quickly because the offers may expire sooner than you think.

What to buy in Best Buy’s soundbar sale

Vizio M-Series Elevate Soundbar (M512E-K6)
Riley Young/Digital Trends / Digital Trends

The cheapest options in Best Buy’s soundbar sale are the LG SK1 2.0-channel soundbar, which is from $100 for savings of $20, and the Insignia NS-HTSB22 2.0-channel soundbar, which is also following a $20 discount on its original price of $100. They’re both basic soundbars with just the left and right channels for audio output, as explained by our guide on how to buy a soundbar.

For those who want a subwoofer with their soundbar, check out the TCL S-Class S4210 2.1-channel soundbar, which will be from $150 for savings of $50. You can also buy the Vizio M-Series Elevate 5.1.2-channel soundbar for a , for savings of $200 on its original price of $800, or the Bose Smart Ultra soundbar for , down $100 from its sticker price of $900, if you want a premium soundbar with amazing audio and features like support for digital assistants.

If you want to get our top choice among the best soundbars with a discount, it’s available in Best Buy’s sale — the Samsung Q-Series HW-Q990C 11.1.4-channel wireless Dolby Atmos soundbar with a massive $800 discount that lowers its price to , from its original price of $1,900. With 11 channels, a wireless subwoofer, and four up-firing speakers, this soundbar system is the full package.

Your home theater setup will improve by leaps and bounds if you invest in a soundbar, and fortunately, there’s an ongoing clearance sale from Best Buy so that you can get a soundbar for cheaper than usual. There are a lot of brands and models to choose from so at least one of the available offers will catch your eye, but you have to hurry with your purchase because tomorrow may already be too late to enjoy the savings, especially for some of the more popular soundbars.

Topics
