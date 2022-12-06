Turn up the volume with the SVS Prime Wireless Pro speakers

This content was produced in partnership with SVS.

There are many factors to consider when building a good home sound system, whether it’s for a simple stereo setup for listening to music or part of a larger home theater for enjoying multiple types of media. The quality of your system’s audio begins with the input source and ends with the speakers (with several steps in between), so whatever you’re listening to will only sound as good as your speakers. Home theater technology has come a long way over the last decade, and the SVS Prime Wireless Pro are a great pair of speakers that let you ditch the cables for a clean, streamlined audio setup — without compromising on sound quality.

Wireless speakers are becoming an increasingly popular option for home sound systems and it’s not hard to see why. One of the biggest challenges for setting up a home stereo or theater setup is cable management and having less wires to deal with simplifies things considerably. But there’s often a price to pay for that wireless convenience, and that’s found in the fact that many wireless speakers compromise on sound quality, a tradeoff owed to an over-focus on ease of setup and user experience that leads to an under-emphasis on audio output. The flipside of that coin is that others deliver great sound fidelity while failing to fully take advantage of the latest wireless technologies.

SVS aims to bridge the gap between usability and audio quality with the Prime Wireless Pro speakers, which combine immersive sound with cutting-edge connectivity and networking options. The Prime Wireless Pro speakers utilize a 200-watt amplifier and precision-tuned driver, giving them the ability to put out powerful 2-channel sound with deep, punchy bass, clear mids, and crisp highs. The speakers also take advantage of the latest in wireless connectivity features (including DTS Play-Fi and aptX/AAC Bluetooth codecs) to let you stream high-resolution lossless audio via Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Apple AirPlay 2, Google Chromecast, and Spotify Connect.

The SVS Prime Wireless Pro speakers can also connect to your television via HDMI ARC/eARC, making them a viable soundbar alternative and a solid choice for upgrading your home TV setup. RCA, 3.5mm, and ethernet inputs, plus a subwoofer output, also let you expand your system even further, and you can control the Prime Wireless Pro speakers with your voice, the included IR remote or the companion mobile and desktop apps. Intuitive controls are also placed right on the front panel.

Whether you’re using them as standalone stereo speakers, integrating them into a large multi-room home entertainment system, or something in between those extremes, the SVS Prime Wireless Pro are a great addition to your setup.

