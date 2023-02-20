 Skip to main content
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Get this 50-inch 4K TV for $270 in Best Buy’s Presidents Day sale

Aaron Mamiit
By
A TCL 4 Series 4k TV is mounted on a brick wall in a living room.

Today’s a good day to upgrade your home theater setup, as there are Presidents Day sales on 4K TVs of all brands and sizes. Here’s an offer that you shouldn’t miss — the 50-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV for just $270, following a $30 discount from Best Buy on its original price of $300. If you’re on a tight budget, you won’t regret going for this cheap but dependable 4K TV.

Why you should buy the 50-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV

TCL propelled itself into our list of the best TV brands by launching products with affordable prices and the latest features, which create amazing value for its customers. This continues with the TCL 4-Series 4K TV, which offers 4K Ultra HD resolution and support for High Dynamic Range on its 50-inch display for a viewing experience with intense brightness and vivid colors — it will be like the cinema inside the confines of your own home. The 4K TV comes with three HDMI inputs, including 1 eARC that will let you easily sync audio and video sources for high-quality sound, and narrow bezels surrounding its screen to immerse you in whatever you’ll be watching.

The TCL 4-Series 4K TV may not be able to challenge the best TVs in terms of performance and features, but it shares at least one important characteristic with all of them — it’s a smart TV, running on Google TV. In addition to easy access to all of the popular streaming services, the platform will let you stream videos and photos from your smartphones through Chromecast, and it enables voice commands in searching for content and controlling playback through the included voice remote and Google Assistant.

Your search for affordable TV deals ends with Best Buy’s $30 discount for the 50-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV, which brings its price down to just $270 from its original price of $300. It’s the perfect addition to any living room or bedroom, especially since it won’t break the bank. There’s no telling if the price cut or stocks will last through Presidents Day though, so you need to act fast if you want to make sure that you secure your own 50-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV.

