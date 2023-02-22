 Skip to main content
Flash deal drops the price of this 65-inch 4K TV down to $400

Aaron Mamiit
By
A TCL 4 Series 4k TV is mounted on a brick wall in a living room.

The 65-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV is already a steal for its original price of $430, so it’s an even better purchase with Best Buy’s $30 discount that drops its price to $400. This is a highly recommended offer for shoppers searching for TV deals, but there’s a big chance that you’ll miss out if you put off your purchase until tomorrow. If you think this TV is perfect for you, then there’s no reason to hold yourself back.

Why you should buy the 65-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV

TCL secured a spot in our list of the best TV brands because of the amazing value that its products provide, and that doesn’t change with the TCL 4-Series 4K TV. You’ll enjoy sharp details and realistic colors when you’re watching shows and movies because it offers 4K Ultra HD resolution, and with advanced 4K upscaling, HD content will be enhanced to near 4K quality. The TV also supports High Dynamic Range, which makes the elements on the screen look even more lifelike. You’ll feel like you’re sitting in the theaters because of the TV’s 65-inch display, though you have to make sure that it will fit where you’re planning to place it by checking out our guide on what size TV to buy.

Like the best TVs, the TCL 4-Series 4K TV is a smart TV that can access all of the popular streaming services. This is possible through the Roku platform, which also enables voice commands and private listening through the Roku app. The 4K TV works with Amazon’s Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple’s Siri, to add even more convenience when you’re chilling after a tough day at work.

Whether you want a new TV for your living room, bedroom, or any part of your home, you won’t regret choosing to go with the 65-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV. As a bonus, if you purchase it from Best Buy right now, you’ll get $30 in savings as you’ll only have to pay $400 instead of its sticker price of $430. That may not be much of a discount, but it’s better to have that than none at all, though you’ll need to act fast because it may go away soon.

