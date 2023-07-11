Prime Day: This TCL soundbar and subwoofer bundle is $100 off

After adding a soundbar to your home theater setup, you’ll notice an instant improvement in the audio output. If you want one, now’s the perfect time for a purchase because you can take advantage of Amazon’s Prime Day deals, which includes a $100 discount for the TCL Alto 8+ 2.1.2-channel soundbar. This halves its price from $200 to $100, which eclipses its previous lowest price this year of $130. You’ll need to push through with the transaction right now though, because stocks may not last until the end of Prime Day.

Why you should buy the TCL Alto 8+ 2.1.2-channel soundbar

Our guide on how to buy a soundbar explains the numbers on the name of the TCL Alto 8+ 2.1.2-channel soundbar — the first “2” means there are two channels, left and right, while the “1” means that it comes with a subwoofer. In this case, it’s a wireless subwoofer that delivers deep and rich bass, so there’s no unsightly cable connecting it to the soundbar. The second “2” refers to the two dedicated drivers that fire upwards, bouncing the sound down to enable Dolby Atmos surround sound. If you want a cinematic experience while you’re watching in your living room, the TCL Alto 8+ 2.1.2-channel soundbar will give it to you.

If you’re going to pair the TCL Alto 8+ 2.1.2-channel soundbar with a Roku-powered TCL TV, setup will be extremely smooth and you’ll be able to control the soundbar using the TCL Roku TV remote, though it won’t be difficult to connect it to a TV of another brand. There are many ways to connect the TCL Alto 8+ 2.1.2-channel soundbar to your TV — HDMI, HDMI eARC, optical, and USB — but you can also use Bluetooth to stream music from your mobile devices. The soundbar also supports 4K HDR and Dolby Vision pass-through to make it easier to upgrade your home theater setup.

There’s a lot of Prime Day soundbar deals to choose from, but only a few will be able to match the value of Amazon’s offer for the TCL Alto 8+ 2.1.2-channel soundbar. It’s down to just $100 after a $100 discount on its sticker price of $200, beating its previous cheapest price this year of $130. You’re going to want to hurry in completing your purchase though — it’s not recommended to wait until the last minute of Prime Day because we’re not sure if stocks will still be available by then.

