LG, Samsung, TCL 65-inch TVs are on sale for under $500

If you’re looking to go big with your home theater, today you can actually do so at a price point that competes with the best 4K TVs under $500. There are several 65-inch 4K TVs on sale for under $500 today at Best Buy, and they include the likes of brands names such as TCL, LG, and Samsung. Each of these TVs comes with free shipping included, which is a nice freebie for such a large product, and some of them even include bundled freebies such as three free months of Apple TV+.

TCL 65-inch Class S4 4K LED smart TV — $400, was $530

TCL S Class S4 LED 4K TV.
TCL / TCL

Value is front and center with the TCL 65-inch Class S4 4K LED Smart TV, as it’s a nice balance of affordability and features. It delivers stunning 4K picture quality with four times the resolution of Full HD, as well as endless entertainment with easy access to your favorite streaming services. Google Chromecast is built right into the TV, allowing you to easily stream movies, shows and photos from your Android or iOS device. It also has 3 HDMI inputs, which makes it great for gamers who need to connect several consoles, or for anybody looking to connect some great peripheral equipment to their home theater.

LG 65-inch UQ70 Series LED 4K smart TV — $450, was $600

The LG 65-inch UQ70 Series LED 4K smart TV against a white background.
LG

The LG UQ70 is one of the best value 4K TVs available. Like all of the best TVs, it’s capable of producing a stunning, immersive 4K image. It has an AI processor that enhances picture and sound quality, and webOS 22 allows you to customizing your viewing experience with separate accounts and personalized recommendations for every member of your family. It has a game optimizer and dashboard that quickly adjusts settings for gamers, and access to streaming platforms such as Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV, Disney+, HBO Max, and many others is built right into the TV’s software. This makes a great TV for budget-minded shoppers who still want to push their digital content experience into deeper levels of immersion.

Samsung 65-inch CU7000 4K smart TV — $480, was $500

The Samsung CU7000 4K TV on a white background.
Samsung

With Samsung almost always among the best TV brands, it manages to deliver even with its more affordable options. The Samsung CU7000 4K TV delivers amazing 4K picture quality with Crystal UHD technology, and it’s able to upscale older content into the modern 4K resolution as you watch. Its smart capabilities are powered by Tizen, and give you instant access to many of the most popular streaming platforms. This TV works with Alexa, making it easy to integrate your Alexa-enabled devices and expand your smart home setup. It also works with Google Assistant, which allows you to change channels, adjust volume, and control playback with just your voice, as well as Apple AirPlay 2, which allows you to share content from Apple devices on the TV.

