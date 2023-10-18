6 early Black Friday TV deals you can shop today — from $270

Black Friday is right around the corner, but you don’t have to wait for the shopping holiday to enjoy massive discounts on TV deals. Whether you want a basic screen or you’re planning to purchase a high-end display, there’s an offer out there for you if you take the time to look. To make it easier for you, we’ve gathered our favorite bargains below. If one of them catches your eye, it’s highly recommended that you proceed with the transaction immediately because there’s no telling when stocks will run out.

TCL 50-inch Q5 4K QLED TV — $270, was $400

For a relatively affordable TV with a decent-sized display and 4K Ultra HD resolution, go for the TCL Q5 4K QLED TV. It features QLED technology, which adds a layer of quantum dots to a TV’s LED backlight for the ability to display more colors with greater accuracy and incredible brightness. The 55-inch screen supports all of the advanced HDR formats and DTS Virtual: X, and you can access all of the popular streaming services because it’s powered by Google TV.

Onn 65-inch 4K TV — $298, was $348

The Onn 4K TV is another option for families on a tight budget, but with a larger 65-inch display. It runs on the Roku platform that supports all of the major streaming services, while also offering a customizable home screen that will also show different input sources. You can also use the free Roku app to turn your smartphone into a remote, and the 4K TV is ready for smart home integration with Apple Home, Google Home, or Amazon’s Alexa.

TCL 65-inch Q6 4K QLED TV — $550, was $700

The TCL Q6 4K QLED TV features a 65-inch screen with 4K Ultra HD resolution and QLED technology, plus support for most of the advanced HDR formats and DTS Virtual: X. You’ll be able to maximize the display through the Google TV platform, which brings all kinds of streaming services together, while also enabling voice commands through either Google Assistant or Amazon’s Alexa.

Samsung 75-inch TU690T 4K TV — $630, was $750

The massive 75-inch display of the Samsung TU690T 4K TV will require you to check our guide on what size TV to buy to confirm that you have enough space for it. If you do, then you’ll be able to watch your favorite shows and movies in 4K Ultra HD resolution on this gigantic screen, which is powered by Samsung’s Crystal Processor 4K to upscale all content to 4K quality. It’s powered by the Tizen platform for access to streaming services, and it works seamlessly with Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant.

LG 55-inch C3 Series OLED 4K TV — $1,300, was $1,800

The LG C3 Series OLED 4K TV sits on top of our roundup of the best OLED TVs because of the excellent colors and contrast, impressive brightness, and amazing HDR performance provided by its 55-inch screen. An OLED TV uses pixels that are self-contained organic light-emitting diodes, eliminating the need for a backlight and gaining the ability to create perfect black levels. The The LG C3 Series OLED 4K TV runs on LG’s a9 AI Processor Gen 6 for even better picture, and webOS 23 for access to your favorite streaming shows.

Samsung 65-inch S90C OLED 4K TV — $1,600, was $2,600

The Samsung S90C OLED 4K TV takes aim at the best TVs with its 65-inch display that features OLED technology, Samsung’s Neural Quantum Processor that enables 4K upscaling for all your content, and Dolby Atmos support that enables 3D sound. Gamers will appreciate the TV’s inclusion of the Samsung Gaming Hub, which will let you play video games without the need to connect a console.

