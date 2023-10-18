 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

6 early Black Friday TV deals you can shop today — from $270

Aaron Mamiit
By

Black Friday is right around the corner, but you don’t have to wait for the shopping holiday to enjoy massive discounts on TV deals. Whether you want a basic screen or you’re planning to purchase a high-end display, there’s an offer out there for you if you take the time to look. To make it easier for you, we’ve gathered our favorite bargains below. If one of them catches your eye, it’s highly recommended that you proceed with the transaction immediately because there’s no telling when stocks will run out.

TCL 50-inch Q5 4K QLED TV — $270, was $400

The TCL Q5 4K QLED TV on a white background.
TCL

For a relatively affordable TV with a decent-sized display and 4K Ultra HD resolution, go for the TCL Q5 4K QLED TV. It features QLED technology, which adds a layer of quantum dots to a TV’s LED backlight for the ability to display more colors with greater accuracy and incredible brightness. The 55-inch screen supports all of the advanced HDR formats and DTS Virtual: X, and you can access all of the popular streaming services because it’s powered by Google TV.

Onn 65-inch 4K TV — $298, was $348

Onn 4K UHD LED Smart 4K Roku TV 100012587
Onn

The Onn 4K TV is another option for families on a tight budget, but with a larger 65-inch display. It runs on the Roku platform that supports all of the major streaming services, while also offering a customizable home screen that will also show different input sources. You can also use the free Roku app to turn your smartphone into a remote, and the 4K TV is ready for smart home integration with Apple Home, Google Home, or Amazon’s Alexa.

Related

TCL 65-inch Q6 4K QLED TV — $550, was $700

2023 TCL Q6 4K QLED TV.
TCL

The TCL Q6 4K QLED TV features a 65-inch screen with 4K Ultra HD resolution and QLED technology, plus support for most of the advanced HDR formats and DTS Virtual: X. You’ll be able to maximize the display through the Google TV platform, which brings all kinds of streaming services together, while also enabling voice commands through either Google Assistant or Amazon’s Alexa.

Samsung 75-inch TU690T 4K TV — $630, was $750

The Samsung 75-inch LED 4K Smart TV on a media cabinet.
Samsung

The massive 75-inch display of the Samsung TU690T 4K TV will require you to check our guide on what size TV to buy to confirm that you have enough space for it. If you do, then you’ll be able to watch your favorite shows and movies in 4K Ultra HD resolution on this gigantic screen, which is powered by Samsung’s Crystal Processor 4K to upscale all content to 4K quality. It’s powered by the Tizen platform for access to streaming services, and it works seamlessly with Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant.

LG 55-inch C3 Series OLED 4K TV — $1,300, was $1,800

The LG C3 Series OLED 4K TV in a living room.
LG

The LG C3 Series OLED 4K TV sits on top of our roundup of the best OLED TVs because of the excellent colors and contrast, impressive brightness, and amazing HDR performance provided by its 55-inch screen. An OLED TV uses pixels that are self-contained organic light-emitting diodes, eliminating the need for a backlight and gaining the ability to create perfect black levels. The The LG C3 Series OLED 4K TV runs on LG’s a9 AI Processor Gen 6 for even better picture, and webOS 23 for access to your favorite streaming shows.

Samsung 65-inch S90C OLED 4K TV — $1,600, was $2,600

The Samsung S90C in a living room environment.
Samsung

The Samsung S90C OLED 4K TV takes aim at the best TVs with its 65-inch display that features OLED technology, Samsung’s Neural Quantum Processor that enables 4K upscaling for all your content, and Dolby Atmos support that enables 3D sound. Gamers will appreciate the TV’s inclusion of the Samsung Gaming Hub, which will let you play video games without the need to connect a console.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Ends tonight: Get this 24-inch smart TV discounted for only $88
An onn. 32-inch Roku Smart TV on a cabinet in a living room.

Not every home theater is meant to stretch the full width of a room. For minimalists or anyone with a smaller space to entertain themselves in, the Onn. 24-inch LED Roku TV makes a great option. It’s a popular option too, as it’s often one of the best TV deals you can come across. That’s certainly true right now, as Walmart has the TV priced at just $88. This is a savings of $30 from its already low price of $118. Free shipping is included with a purchase, but act quickly, as this deal ends tonight.

Why you should buy the Onn. 24-inch LED Roku TV
One of the premiere features of a Roku TV is the simplicity of its user interface and the convenience it’s able to bring to watching your favorite content. With all of the features of a smart TV bundled into it, the Onn. 24-inch HD TV is always ready and waiting with instant access to more than 500,000 movies and TV episodes across thousands of free and paid channels. And because it’s a Roku TV, it conveniently presents your favorite content through your own customizable Home Screen. In other words, this is a great TV to break in with the best movies on Max, or with some of the best shows on Netflix.

Read more
58-inch 4K TV price slashed to $268, and it’s selling like hotcakes
Hisense 4K TV on a cabinet.

Walmart is knocking down the prices of on several TVs today, which is good news if you’ve had your eye on any of the best Roku TVs. One of the best TV deals you can find today is on the 58-inch model of the Hisense R6 4K Roku TV. It’s going for just $268, which is a savings of $30 from its regular price of $298. Free shipping is also included with a purchase, and in many areas you can pick it up at your nearest Walmart the same day as your purchase.

Why you should buy the 58-inch Hisense R6 4K Roku TV
A Roku TV makes a good home theater centerpiece because it brings a ton of smart features to the party. The Roku TV OS allows you to watch, stream, play, and listen to all sorts of easily accessible content. From its simple Home Screen you can access streaming movies and TV episodes, news, and sports, all across thousands of free and paid channels. You’ll find many of your favorite streaming services built right into the TV’s software, which makes it a good option for kicking back with the best new shows to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Max, and more.

Read more
There’s still time to get this 75-inch 4K TV for less than $500
The 50-inch Onn QLED 4K Roku TV hanging on a wall.

Amazon's big October deals event is now over, but you haven't lost out on all hope of getting a good deal yet. Other companies are taking up the slack, and we're finding tremendous deals with the Walmart Deals Holiday Kickoff event. For example, we found the Onn. 75-inch Class 4K UHD Roku Smart TV for just $498. That's $80 down from its standard $578. The catch is that Walmart's sales end at 7 PM EST today, October 12th. While that doesn't necessarily mean that this deal will end at that time, as this deal is classified as a "rollback" deal, there's still a pretty large chance it will. We simply don't know. So, to make sure you lock in a giant 75-inch TV for under $500, simply tap the button below. To learn a bit more about what you'll be getting, though, keep reading.

Why you should buy the Onn. 75-inch Class 4K UHD Roku Smart TV
The Onn. represents one of the better 75-inch TV deals due to its low price and reasonable levels of functionality. With all low-priced models, there comes a "catch" but here there are so few that you can still call this a fully-functional modern TV without batting an eye. Let's dive into how that works.

Read more