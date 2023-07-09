This popular 75-inch 4K TV is $270 off at Best Buy right now

If you’re looking for a great centerpiece for your home theater as well as some savings along the way, look no further than the 75-inch Toshiba C350 4K Fire TV. Right now at Best Buy you can grab it for just $530. This is a savings of $270 from its regular price of $800, and there’s some good freebies thrown in as well. With this TV comes three free months of Apple TV+, four free months of Amazon Music Unlimited, and 30 days of free FuboTV service. This deal ends tomorrow, so act quickly to claim it while you can.

Why you should get the 75-inch Toshiba C350 4K TV

Like all of the best TVs, the Toshiba C350 Fire TV delivers a high quality 4K image. 4K is four times the resolution of Full HD, so you know you’re getting a TV that can make a great experience of whatever you want to watch with it. It has a Regza Engine 4K, which is Toshiba’s high performance processor, and it’s what’s behind the breath-taking picture quality. Features like Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 are also part of the package. These are the image technologies you’ll find in cinemas, and they’ll help transform your home theater into an entertainment powerhouse.

The Toshiba C350 4K TV is also a Fire TV, which brings live, over-the-air TV, streaming channels, and all of your favorite apps together onto one convenient home screen. This includes support for popular streaming services like Apple TV+, Disney+, Hulu, Netflix, Prime Video, Sling TV, YouTube, and many more. This TV also works with Apple AirPlay, allowing you to share videos, photos, music and more from an Apple device to the TV with just the touch of a button. And if buttons aren’t your thing these days, the TV works with Ask Alexa, which allows you to manage TV power, volume, navigation, playback, and input switching, among other things, using voice commands.

This Best Buy deal on the 75-inch Toshiba C350 4K Fire TV brings its price down to just $530 and offers a lot of features for just slightly more price than the best 4K TVs under $500. You’ll save $270 if you decide to give this TV a go, but act quickly if you do, as this deal ends tomorrow.

