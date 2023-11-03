 Skip to main content
Don’t miss this deal: Best Buy has a 75-inch 4K TV for $520

Here’s one of the most attractive TV deals that we’ve come across recently — the 75-inch Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV for a very affordable price of $520, following a $280 discount from Best Buy on its original price of $800. With an average rating of 4.6 stars out of 5 stars after more than 1,000 reviews, you can be sure that you won’t regret buying this 4K TV, especially for much cheaper than usual. You’ll need to hurry though, because we’re not sure how much time remains before stocks run out.

Why you should buy the 75-inch Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV

You’ll have to consult our guide on what size TV to buy if you have enough space for this gigantic display, but once you confirm that you do, there’s no reason not to go for the 75-inch Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV if you can afford it. With such a large screen, you’ll feel like you’re watching movies in the theater, especially with the sharp details and bright colors provided by 4K Ultra HD resolution and High Dynamic Range in the form of Dolby Vision and HDR 10.

If you’re a fan of watching streaming shows, you can continue doing so on the 75-inch Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV because it’s powered by Amazon’s Fire TV. The operating system will allow you to create different profiles for your family members for personalized watchlists and recommendations, listen to the audio through Bluetooth headphones instead of the TV’s speakers, and use your phone or tablet as a remote that accepts voice commands through the Amazon Fire TV app.

If you’ve always wanted to come home to a massive screen in your living room, you shouldn’t miss this opportunity to get the 75-inch Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV for just $520 from Best Buy. Its original price of $800 has been slashed by $280, but there’s no telling for how long. With an impressive rating of 4.6 stars out of 5 stars from more than 1,000 reviews, we’re sure that a lot of shoppers will jump at this chance to get the 75-inch Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV for a lower price, so complete the purchase before all the stocks are gone.

