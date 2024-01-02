140 TVs discounted in Best Buy’s New Year sale — from $60

To welcome the New Year, Best Buy launched a sale on 140 TVs. If you’ve been waiting for a chance to get a new TV for cheap, or a premium TV with a discount, this is it. You’re going to have to hurry with your decision on what to buy because we’re not sure when these offers will expire, so to help you out, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite picks below. You can also browse through all the TV deals that are included in this sale, but make it fast because you may be running out of time to take advantage of the more popular bargains.

What to buy in Best Buy’s New Year sale for TVs

The cheapest TV in Best Buy’s New Year sale is the 19-inch Insignia N10 Series HD TV, which you can get instead of $80. However, for $30 more, you can get the 24-inch Insignia F20 Series Full HD TV, which is a smart TV that’s powered by the Amazon Fire TV platform so you’ll be able to access popular streaming services like Netflix and Disney+. It will be yours , down from $140. Other affordable options in the ongoing sale include the 32-inch Westinghouse HD TV that’s powered by Roku, which is from $120, and the 32-inch Toshiba V35 Series HD TV that’s powered by the brand’s Vidaa platform, which is also from $130.

If you want 4K Ultra HD resolution on your new TV, the one with the lowest price is the 43-inch Pioneer 4K Xumo TV, which you can get for an instead of $270. You can also opt for the 43-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K Fire TV for instead of $270, the 43-inch Westinghouse 4K Roku TV for instead of $290, or the 43-inch TCL S4 4K Google TV for instead of $250. Meanwhile, if you’re willing to make an investment in your home theater setup, our top two picks among the best TVs are included in the sale — the 55-inch Sony Bravia XR A95L OLED 4K Google TV, which is from $2,800, and the 65-inch LG G3 Series OLED 4K webOS TV, which is also from $3,000.

There are all kinds of TVs in Best Buy’s New Year sale, so there’s surely something for your family among these deals. Once you see a TV that matches your budget and requirements, it’s highly recommended that you proceed with the transaction as soon as possible because the discount may be gone as soon as tomorrow. Whether it’s from our recommendations above or from the complete list through the link below, you need to be quick with your clicks to make sure that you secure the lowered prices.

Editors' Recommendations