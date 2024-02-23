 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Hurry! This 65-inch QLED TV just had its price slashed under $500

Aaron Mamiit
By
The Vizio V-Series 4K TV in the living room.
Vizio

If you want to get a QLED TV for your living room or bedroom, you don’t have to spend $1,000 if you take advantage of today’s TV deals. In fact, you don’t even have to shell out $500 with Walmart’s offer for the 65-inch Vizio MQ6 Series 4K QLED TV. From an already affordable original price of $498, it’s down further to $398 for savings of $100. This bargain will surely draw a lot of attention from shoppers, so you’re going to have to finalize your purchase before either stocks run out or the discount expires.

Why you should buy the 65-inch Vizio MQ6 Series 4K QLED TV

The Vizio MQ6 Series 4K QLED TV features QLED technology on its 65-inch screen, which solves the problem of inaccurate colors for traditional LED TVs through the use of quantum dots. In our QLED versus OLED comparison, the advantages of QLED TVs like the Vizio MQ6 Series 4K QLED TV include much more intense brightness, longer life spans, absolutely no risk of screen burn-ins, and lower costs in terms of price per inch of screen size.

In addition to the quality of the Vizio MQ6 Series 4K QLED TV’s display, it offers support for Wi-Fi 6 for better internet connectivity. This allows the QLED TV to better function as a smart TV, as it runs on Vizio’s SmartCast platform. You’ll be able to watch streaming shows without interruption, and you’ll have contact access to free channels through Vizio’s WatchFree+ service. The Vizio MQ6 Series 4K QLED TV also supports AMD’s FreeSync Premium, for gamers to enjoy smooth gameplay with their console or PC.

Related

You don’t need to use up all your savings when buying from QLED TV deals because there are fantastic offers like Walmart’s $100 discount for the 65-inch Vizio MQ6 Series 4K QLED TV. It’s already relatively cheap compared to other QLED TVs of its size at its sticker price of $498, so you’re going to get amazing value at its lowered price of $398. You’ll have to hurry with your purchase though, because if you delay and try to check again later, you may already be too late to enjoy savings for the 65-inch Vizio MQ6 Series 4K QLED TV.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Perfect for the Super Bowl: Save $3,000 on this 98-inch TCL TV today
TCL 98-inch S Class S5 4K TV.

NFL fans, it's about time that you take advantage of TV deals because Super Bowl LVIII is fast approaching. Here's an offer that you should consider if you're willing to splurge on a gigantic display -- the 98-inch TCL S5 Series 4K TV for $2,000, following an eye-catching $3,000 discount from Best Buy on its original price of $5,000. It's still not cheap, but that's an amazing price for such a huge screen, which will be perfect for watching the big game.

If you're planning to throw a Super Bowl LVIII watch party, this is the TV that you want to buy. Everyone will enjoy an amazing big screen experience in the comfort of your own home, whether you're looking forward to finding out who wins between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers, or you're just there to watch the halftime show and the commercials. In any case, the 98-inch TCL S5 Series 4K TV needs to be delivered before Feb. 11, so there's no time to waste -- complete the purchase immediately.

Read more
Get this Vizio 5.1 surround sound system for under $200 with this deal
v series soundbar wall mounted with TV

If you're not impressed with the audio output of your 4K TV, that's probably because its speakers aren't powerful enough for the sound that you want. The easy solution is to invest in soundbar deals like Walmart's offer for the Vizio V-Series 5.1-channel soundbar. Here's your chance to get the surround sound system for less than $200, as a $23 discount pulls its price down to just $196 from its original price of $219. You're going to have to hurry with your purchase if you're interested though, as we're not sure if this bargain will still be available by tomorrow.

Why you should buy the Vizio V-Series 5.1-channel soundbar
The Vizio V-Series 5.1-channel soundbar is a surround sound system because according to our guide on how to buy a soundbar, the "5" in its name means it comes with five channels -- the standard left and right channels, a center channel for better dialog clarity, and two more channels for surround sound speakers that are supported by Dolby Audio and DTS Surround. Meanwhile, the "1" means that the soundbar comes with a subwoofer, and in this case, it's a wireless subwoofer that you can place anywhere in the living room where you want deep bass to come from.

Read more
LG’s stunning rival to Samsung’s 55-inch Frame TV is $300 off today
LG Objet Posé OLED TV.

One of the more tempting TV deals around for anyone who wants a supremely stylish TV that also looks amazing, LG has $300 off its distinctive LG Objet Collection Pose OLED TV. Usually priced at $2,000, the 55-inch model is down to $1,700 for a limited time when you buy direct from LG with the $300 discount making it instantly more tempting. If you’re in the market for a new TV and want something a little different, you’re going to love this. Take a look below at what we have to say about it.

Why you should buy the LG 55-inch Objet Collection Pose OLED TV
With LG being one of the best TV brands around, especially when it comes to OLED TVs, you can’t go wrong when buying the LG 55-inch Objet Collection Pose OLED TV. Self-lit pixels mean that you get the deepest blacks and the most vibrant colors possible, all within one scene with everything you’re looking at truly popping on screen.

Read more