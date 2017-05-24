Here’s what’s new on HBO in June, and what’s going away

Summer weather is great for those who like the outdoors, but if you’re worried about getting a sunburn, staying inside and watching movies might be the way to go. Thankfully, HBO has a new crop of movies and TV shows coming in June.

As far as original programming, June is a light month for HBO. If You’re Not in the Obit, Eat Breakfast is a new documentary in which nonagenarian comedian Carl Reiner interviews various other famous people of a certain age, including Mel Brooks and Betty White, about how life can continue to be great, even in their 90s.

HBO will also be premiering a new comedy special, T.J. Miller: Meticulously Ridiculous, starring the cast member of HBO’s Silicon Valley.

June will also bring the season finalesof comedies Silicon Valley and Veep, as well as the series finale of The Leftovers, a spellbinding drama set in the aftermath of the Sudden Departure, which caused 2 percent of the world’s population to vanish into thin air.

HBO’s June roster includes a varied, if not entirely astounding, selection of movies in June. Among the more notable titles are Shakespeare in Love, an Oscar-winning romance starring Joseph Fiennes as The Bard, and Phone Booth, a tight thriller in which a shady publicist (Colin Farrell) is trapped in a phone booth, pinned down by a sniper who wants to toy with him.

Other films for June include The Conjuring, a great horror film about a pair of paranormal researchers investigating a haunting at an isolated farmhouse, and it’s sequel, The Conjuring 2, which follows the protagonists as they pursue a case in England.

Of course, some films must leave HBO each month; June is your last chance to watch great films like Deadpool, Forgetting Sarah Marshall, and The Bourne Ultimatum, among others.

As usual, the network’s new selections can be watched online via its HBO Now or HBO Go services, or on the cable channel itself.

Arriving in June

June 1 Be Cool

Bend It Like Beckham

Coal Miner’s Daughter

Driving Miss Daisy

Executive Decision

Frequency

Get Smart

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay

Highlander

I Spy

Insomnia

Michael

Phone Booth

Protocol

Rush Hour 3

Serendipity

Shaft

Shakespeare in Love

Spark

Speed

Term Life

The Bodyguard

The Conjuring

The Order

The Witches of Eastwick

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen June 2 The Inquisition of Camilo Sanz June 3 Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children June 5 If You’re Not in the Obit, Eat Breakfast June 9 Kiki, El Amora Se Hace June 10 The Accountant June 12 Krampus June 16 Entre nos, Part 1 June 17 The Conjuring 2

T.J. Miller: Meticulously Ridiculous June 23 Locos de Amor June 24 The Birth of a Nation June 30 El Jardin De Bronce

Leaving HBO in June

June 30 10,000 B.C.

Above the Law

Any Given Sunday

Assassins

Baby Mama

Batman

Cloud Atlas

Dallas Buyers Club

Deadpool

Fool’s Gold

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

High Anxiety

How to Be Single

Junior

Live Free or Die Hard

My Blue Heaven

Race

Repo Man

The Bourne Ultimatum

The Cowboy Way

The Divergent Series: Allegiant

The Family Man

The Haunted Mansion

The Village

Thunderbirds

