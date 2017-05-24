Here’s what’s new on HBO in June, and what’s going away

Summer weather is great for those who like the outdoors, but if you’re worried about getting a sunburn, staying inside and watching movies might be the way to go. Thankfully, HBO has a new crop of movies and TV shows coming in June.
As far as original programming, June is a light month for HBO. If You’re Not in the Obit, Eat Breakfast is a new documentary in which nonagenarian comedian Carl Reiner interviews various other famous people of a certain age, including Mel Brooks and Betty White, about how life can continue to be great, even in their 90s.
HBO will also be premiering a new comedy special, T.J. Miller: Meticulously Ridiculous, starring the cast member of HBO’s Silicon Valley.
June will also bring the season finalesof comedies Silicon Valley and Veep, as well as the series finale of The Leftovers, a spellbinding drama set in the aftermath of the Sudden Departure, which caused 2 percent of the world’s population to vanish into thin air.
HBO’s June roster includes a varied, if not entirely astounding, selection of movies in June. Among the more notable titles are Shakespeare in Love, an Oscar-winning romance starring Joseph Fiennes as The Bard, and Phone Booth, a tight thriller in which a shady publicist (Colin Farrell) is trapped in a phone booth, pinned down by a sniper who wants to toy with him.
Other films for June include The Conjuring, a great horror film about a pair of paranormal researchers investigating a haunting at an isolated farmhouse, and it’s sequel, The Conjuring 2, which follows the protagonists as they pursue a case in England.
Of course, some films must leave HBO each month; June is your last chance to watch great films like Deadpool, Forgetting Sarah Marshall, and The Bourne Ultimatum, among others.
As usual, the network’s new selections can be watched online via its HBO Now or HBO Go services, or on the cable channel itself.
Follow us below for our list of the best new titles coming to HBO, and scroll on to the second page to see what’s going away.
Arriving in June
June 1
- Be Cool
- Bend It Like Beckham
- Coal Miner’s Daughter
- Driving Miss Daisy
- Executive Decision
- Frequency
- Get Smart
- Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay
- Highlander
- I Spy
- Insomnia
- Michael
- Phone Booth
- Protocol
- Rush Hour 3
- Serendipity
- Shaft
- Shakespeare in Love
- Spark
- Speed
- Term Life
- The Bodyguard
- The Conjuring
- The Order
- The Witches of Eastwick
- Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen
June 2
- The Inquisition of Camilo Sanz
June 3
- Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children
June 5
- If You’re Not in the Obit, Eat Breakfast
June 9
- Kiki, El Amora Se Hace
June 10
- The Accountant
June 12
- Krampus
June 16
- Entre nos, Part 1
June 17
- The Conjuring 2
- T.J. Miller: Meticulously Ridiculous
June 23
- Locos de Amor
June 24
- The Birth of a Nation
June 30
- El Jardin De Bronce
Leaving HBO in June
June 30
- 10,000 B.C.
- Above the Law
- Any Given Sunday
- Assassins
- Baby Mama
- Batman
- Cloud Atlas
- Dallas Buyers Club
- Deadpool
- Fool’s Gold
- Forgetting Sarah Marshall
- High Anxiety
- How to Be Single
- Junior
- Live Free or Die Hard
- My Blue Heaven
- Race
- Repo Man
- The Bourne Ultimatum
- The Cowboy Way
- The Divergent Series: Allegiant
- The Family Man
- The Haunted Mansion
- The Village
- Thunderbirds
