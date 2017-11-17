YouTube TV will now be viewable on recent LG and Samsung TVs

Since launching earlier this year, YouTube TV has been slow to expand its availability, in more ways than one. The service has yet to roll out nationwide, with availability limited to a growing list of select markets, and has also only been available on a handful of devices. YouTube’s live TV streaming service is now available to more people, though, as it has expanded to select models of Samsung and LG TVs.

On November 16, the support page listing devices compatible with YouTube TV was updated to include smart TVs from LG and Samsung. At the start, availability is limited to 2016 and 2017 models, though the document mentions that 2014 and 2015 models will be supported soon. Given the popularity of both manufacturers, this means that YouTube TVs potential audience just got a whole lot bigger.

This is the second time in a fairly short period that YouTube TV has added more options for viewing the service. Last month the service came to the Xbox One, Xbox One S, and Xbox One X consoles. If you’re waiting for YouTube TV on your PlayStation 4, though, don’t get your hopes up. Sony has its own streaming service with PlayStation Vue, and while Netflix and similar apps are supported on the PS4, no other live TV streaming services are.

For the time being, signing up via the app on your TV isn’t possible, so you’ll need to sign up online or through the YouTube TV mobile app before you can start watching. For Samsung TV owners, the app can be found in the Apps section on your TV’s home screen, while LG TV owners can find the app in the LG Content Store. For either manufacturer, you’ll want to make sure you’ve updated your TV to the latest firmware to make sure you can access YouTube TV.

YouTube TV availability will continue to expand, with Apple TV streaming boxes and Sony Linux TVs listed as devices that will soon gain access to the service, though no launch date has been set so far. In the meantime, YouTube TV is far from the only live TV streaming service available, so if you’re looking for another option, there are plenty of alternatives to choose from.