Digital Trends
Smart Home

This new smoke detector can tell real fires from cooking mishaps

Clayton Moore
By

We’ve all been there: You’re roasting a chicken or trying that “Best broccoli in the world” recipe and your smoke detector starts shrieking like a banshee. It turns out the folks at 2GIG are doing their best to fix that fundamental problem with a new smoke detector that is designed to be able to tell a real fire problem, like your couch, rugs, or clothes are on fire, from your disastrous attempt to make blackened catfish.

The new 2GIG Smoke Freeze Heat Detector is a sensor designed to recognize smoke from the things on fire in a real fire hazard from your screw-ups. Here’s the difference: Traditional smoke detectors, many of which are decades old by now, only identify smoke and trigger an alarm once the density of the smoke has reached a specific level. Much like 2GIG’s Smoke and Grill Guard, marketed under the same Nortek brand that the company operates under, the alarm is designed to solve a common problem with an advanced and well-researched solution.

In short, 2GIG’s new gizmo is smarter than the competition. It uses advanced algorithms and a sophisticated optical chamber to recognize the difference in smoke particles created by synthetic materials, like all of your stuff, versus “normal” cooking events. In fact, 2GIG’s smoke detector triggers the alarm faster if synthetic smoke is detected, which has a bunch of benefits. Not only will the alarm wake you up faster if your place is on fire, but you can also continue to experiment with your insane barbecue recipes without triggering the smoke alarm every time you misjudge the appropriate oven temperature.

The 2GIG Smoke Freeze Heat Detector adheres to the UL217 eighth-edition standard that addresses both decreasing nuisance alarms caused by cooking or nearby wildfires as well as increasing responsiveness to the presence of burning or smoldering polyurethane foam, like the cozy stuff that makes up your couch and mattress.

In addition to serving as a traditional smoke alarm, 2GIG’s new device will also monitor and report on excessive temperatures. A high temperature is sent to the panel and a siren is triggered if the ambient temperature exceeds 134 degrees Fahrenheit. Changes in temperature will also trigger an alarm; a rate-of-rise temperature is sent to the panel along with a siren trigger if the temperature rises more than 15 degrees or more in one minute, and a freeze warning is sent as well if the ambient temperature drops below 40 degrees in a single minute.

For those of you who are invested in 2GIG’s numerous gizmos and associated smart home platform, the new 2GIG Smoke Heat Freeze Detector does integrate seamlessly into the larger 2GIG security system, so the device will also send you mobile phone notifications if things pop off at home and you aren’t there, as well as calling the fire department for a faster response.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Samsung beefs up just about everything in its Galaxy S10 smartphone range
neato botvac d4 connected review feat
Product Review

Neato's Botvac D4 is a capable robovac, but it won’t sweep you off your feet

The Neato Botvac Connected D4 is a reasonable mid-range robot vacuum cleaner, but a high price and limited performance means it fails to compete for value with capable, low-cost competitors.
Posted By Terry Walsh
1270412 autosave v1 2 817cqybqbfl
Smart Home

Hate eating vegetables? Here are the best juicers you can buy

If you get bored chomping on kale salads, you probably need a juicer in your life. Whether you're in the market for a centrifugal or masticating model, here are the best juicers out there right now.
Posted By Gia Liu, Erika Rawes
Dyson V6 Mattress
Smart Home

Your mattress is probably dirtier than a toilet seat. Here’s how to clean it

It might not occur to you to clean your mattress, but trust us, it needs it. Here's how to clean it without using harsh chemicals. You'll be resting on a clean and fresh mattress in no time.
Posted By Erika Rawes
the lighthouse security camera 3
Smart Home

Apple’s latest purchase suggests it’s making moves in the home security sector

Apple purchased the patent portfolio of the now-defunct startup Lighthouse in late 2018. The patents include 3D-sensing technology, which suggests Apple may have its eye on the home security market.
Posted By Patrick Hearn
best cheap vacuum deals hoovers
Deals

Suck up the savings with these vacuum cleaners on sale for $100 or less

Keeping your floors clean around the home is a constant chore. To help make things a whole lot easier, we've picked out some great vacuum cleaner deals available right now, from full-sized upright models to robot vacs.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Samsung DW80M9 Chef Collection dishwasher
Smart Home

Your dishwasher is a Swiss army knife in disguise. Here are 14 clever uses

Dishwashers aren't just for cleaning your dishes. The appliance can also handle a whole heap of over cleaning tasks, from sanitizing kids' favorite toys to giving light fixtures a shine, and even cooking a meal.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
smart home devies causingy busness secuirty risks study 3148026 1920
Smart Home

Smart home devices are causing more security risks for businesses

Security firm Trend Micro warns each new internet-connected device added to a business network, from smart speakers to security systems, adds a new potential target for attackers if the devices aren't secured properly.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
TP-Link Smart Plug best smart outlet deals
Deals

Upgrade your Echo or Google Home with a TP-Link smart plug for under $20

If all you're looking for in a smart home is the ability to turn a few things on and off, a discounted TP-Link smart plug or two should do the trick. They work with your Google Home or Amazon Echo, but also directly from your smartphone
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Smart Home

The best alarm clocks to help you get your butt out of bed

People are finicky about their sleeping habits, but, fortunately, the best alarm clocks can probably match your lifestyle and budget. Here are some of our current favorites, including the Amazon Echo Spot.
Posted By Erika Rawes, Will Nicol
google duplex hands on io2018 2835
Smart Home

Google Duplex is now available on Pixel phones in 43 states

What exactly is Google Duplex? Creepy or not, it's coming soon. This guide explains the technology, how it works, the potential applications and concerns, and what it can do for you.
Posted By Erika Rawes
amazon to close its pop up stores but retains big interest in retail store
Smart Home

All of Amazon’s U.S. pop-up stores are about to pop off

Amazon has confirmed that it's closing all of its U.S. pop-up stores. Despite the closures, the company retains a strong interest in brick-and-mortar retail with plans to open more bookstores and Go stores, among others.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
walmart arlo pro security camera bundle 1
Smart Home

Walmart obliterates price on Arlo Pro HD Security Camera bundle

Security is top-of-mind in smart home planning and security cameras are key components. Walmart just smashed the price on the Arlo Pro 720p HD Security Camera System bundle, with two indoor/outdoor wireless cameras and a free outdoor mount.
Posted By Bruce Brown
simcam ai home security camera ces 2019 bg1
Deals

Your home is your castle – protect it with the SimCam A.I. security camera

If you’re looking to enhance your home security setup and are in the market for a new camera system to protect your castle, then read on to find out more about the SimCam’s unique features (and how you can save big).
Posted By Lucas Coll
fromaggio cheese making machine kickstarter screen shot 2019 03 06 at 12 13 pm copy
Smart Home

Fromaggio lets you become a cheese-making machine in your own kitchen

Imagine being able to whip up your own artisanal cheese in the comfort of your home. That's what Fromaggio aims to give you. The countertop-sized cheese-making machine is funding now on Kickstarter.
Posted By AJ Dellinger