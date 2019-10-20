Smart Home

Amazon drops the price for the Ring Video Doorbell 2 and throws in an Echo Dot

Amazon knows that smart home system shoppers seek home security solutions more than any other function. In yet another example of Black Friday-level deals long before the actual event, Amazon dropped the price on a bundle with a highly-rated smart home security combo, the Ring Video Doorbell 2 and a third-generation Echo Dot smart speaker.

We monitor the best deals on smart home systems and devices to help smart home beginners and experts alike save money. When we find deals such as this one, with the best-selling model Ring video doorbell and the Echo Dot, the worldwide best-selling smart speaker, we post them immediately so you can take advantage of the discounts. Amazon Echo components that respond to verbal requests and commands with the Alexa digital voice assistant account for the largest share of the smart home market, approximately 70% compared to Google Nest’s 25%. This deal can save you up to $89,

Ring’s Video Doorbell 2 can run with its internal rechargeable battery pack alone or hardwired to existing doorbell wiring for continuous charging. When the Ring’s motion detector senses movement or someone pushes the doorbell, the Video Doorbell 2 begins recording 1080p full HD video and audio. The device also sends an alert to the Ring mobile app on your configured smartphone.

When you receive an alert, you can talk with visitors via the Ring’s two-way audio using your phone or via a smart speaker such as the Echo Dot included with this deal. You can also view live video or recorded video on your phone or an Alexa-compatible smart display. It’s not required, but you can also sign up for an optional Ring Protect service to see, save, and share videos and photos for $3 per month.

You can use the third-generation Echo Dot to ask Alexa questions, request music, set timers and alerts, and manage and control a full smart home configuration. The Echo Dot alone is a helpful digital voice assistant, but when you pair it with other smart home devices, such as the Ring Video Doorbell 2, it becomes a key component in your home security system.

Normally $249 if purchased separately at full list price, the Ring Video Doorbell 2 and third-generation Echo Dot smart speaker bundle is just $159 for this sale, a 36% savings of $89. If you’ve been thinking about installing a video doorbell this season, take advantage of this awesome price on two of the most deservedly most popular smart home devices.

