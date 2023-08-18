 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Echo Pop deal: Save $15 and get 4 months of Amazon Music for free

Aaron Mamiit
By
The Echo Pop sitting on a countertop.
Digital Trends

Here’s one of the most tempting Amazon Echo deals that we’ve seen in a while — the Amazon Echo Pop for just $25, for savings of $15 on its original price of $40, plus four months of Amazon Music Unlimited for free. That’s amazing value for this Alexa-powered smart speaker, but you’re going to have to complete the purchase as soon as possible if you’re interested. That’s because we’re not sure how much time remains on this offer, so to make sure that you don’t miss out, buy the smart home device right now.

Why you should buy the Amazon Echo Pop smart speaker

We identified the Amazon Echo Pop as the best affordable speaker with Alexa support in our roundup of the best Amazon Alexa smart speakers for several reasons, starting with its affordable price that’s the cheapest among all Amazon Echo speakers. The compact design makes it great for small rooms and tight spaces, allowing you to ask Alexa to control your other smart home devices and access your favorite Alexa skills. The free four months of Amazon Music Unlimited will grant you access to a massive song library, in addition to high-resolution and spatial audio offerings and podcasts.

In our comparison of the Amazon Echo Pop and Amazon Echo Dot, another small Alexa-powered smart speaker, the advantage of the Amazon Echo Pop is obvious — it’s the device for you if you simply want Alexa in your home. The Amazon Echo Dot is capable of filling rooms with sound better because of its 360-degree design, but that may not be as important if you’re planning to place your smart speaker in a corner or near the wall.

Related

If you want Alexa within reach in multiple rooms in your home, there’s no better option than the Amazon Echo Pop, especially now that you can buy several units of the smart speaker with Best Buy’s $15 discount. From $40, it’s down to an even more affordable $25, but you have to act fast if you want to get the device for that price. There’s a chance that the deal ends soon or that stock sells out quickly, so before either one of those happens, you’re going to have to push through with your transaction for the Amazon Echo Pop.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Save $150 when you buy two Arlo Pro 4 security cameras today
Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera

Equipping your home with a security camera is one of the best ways to ensure your family's safety. If you hurry, you can get two units of the Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera from Best Buy for just $230, for savings of $150 on the bundle's original price of $380. There's not much time remaining on the offer, and you shouldn't wait until the last minute before you proceed with your purchase because we're not sure if stocks will still be available by then. Buy this pair of security cameras now while you can still get them for much cheaper than usual.

Why you should buy the Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera
Describing the Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera are one of the top options in the security camera market right now is still an understatement, as it's on top of our roundups of the best home security cameras and the best outdoor security cameras. It all begins with how easy it is to set it up -- you just need to install the magnetic mount, then connect the battery-powered Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera directly to your home's Wi-Fi network with no need to configure a separate hub.

Read more
Best security camera deals: Get a single camera for $30 and more
Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera

Whether you're working at home or still going to an office, having security cameras around your has can offer you peace of mind, but what might not give you as much peace of mind is finding the right one. Luckily, the best security cameras usually have some form of deal on them, and we've collected some of the best here for you to save you the trouble. So, whether you need a whole-house setup or just a single camera, there are deals for every need.
Today's Best Security Camera Deals
While there are a lot of great deals, our favorite is probably the Swann Enforcer bundle, with four 1080p cameras and local storage. That last bit is important if you have choppy internet and can't rely on cloud storage; plus, you don't have to deal with annoying subscription services, which is always a big plus. The downside is that it's a wired system, so you'll have to run cabling, and not everybody is willing to do that. On the other hand, if you want a wireless system, the Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera Security Bundle is a great option since it comes with a charging station and costs $300 for three cameras, so essentially $100 per camera for 2k and a bunch of other functions.

Of course, if you only need one camera, the Arlo Essential Indoor Camera and the eufy Security SoloCam L40 are both great options. Which one you go for depends wholly on whether you feel the need for 2k resolution or not, although if you're doing it for an indoor space that isn't too big, it might not be worth going for 2k, especially if you only need a pet camera.

Read more
Best electric toothbrush deals: Save on Colgate, Quip and Oral-B
philips sonicare 9900 prestige electric toothbrush deal best buy may 2023 rechargeable promotional image

A great electric toothbrush is an important addition to your life. You're only got one set of teeth after all, and who wants to go to the dentist for treatment that could have been avoided? While always a great investment, electric toothbrushes don't have to cost a fortune either which is why we've picked out the best electric toothbrush deals around right now. Below are devices in varying price ranges that all should help keep your teeth cleaner than if you relied solely on manual brushing. Some even have cool smart features because the best smart home devices can be even more personal than the usual array you might be thinking of. Let's take a look at the best.
Oral-B 3D White Battery Toothbrush -- $8, was $9

For convenience, an electric toothbrush with a rechargeable battery is useful, but if you just need a quick solution for occasional use, the Oral-B 3D White Battery Toothbrush is cheap and effective. It comes with its own AA battery with replacements easily sourced. Its brush head has rubberized bristles while there's an action cup that helps to whiten teeth by removing surface stains. It cleans with 14,000 strokes per minute so it's speedy while highly capable of clearing away debris and reaching between teeth.

Read more