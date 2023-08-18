Echo Pop deal: Save $15 and get 4 months of Amazon Music for free

Here’s one of the most tempting Amazon Echo deals that we’ve seen in a while — the Amazon Echo Pop for just $25, for savings of $15 on its original price of $40, plus four months of Amazon Music Unlimited for free. That’s amazing value for this Alexa-powered smart speaker, but you’re going to have to complete the purchase as soon as possible if you’re interested. That’s because we’re not sure how much time remains on this offer, so to make sure that you don’t miss out, buy the smart home device right now.

Why you should buy the Amazon Echo Pop smart speaker

We identified the Amazon Echo Pop as the best affordable speaker with Alexa support in our roundup of the best Amazon Alexa smart speakers for several reasons, starting with its affordable price that’s the cheapest among all Amazon Echo speakers. The compact design makes it great for small rooms and tight spaces, allowing you to ask Alexa to control your other smart home devices and access your favorite Alexa skills. The free four months of Amazon Music Unlimited will grant you access to a massive song library, in addition to high-resolution and spatial audio offerings and podcasts.

In our comparison of the Amazon Echo Pop and Amazon Echo Dot, another small Alexa-powered smart speaker, the advantage of the Amazon Echo Pop is obvious — it’s the device for you if you simply want Alexa in your home. The Amazon Echo Dot is capable of filling rooms with sound better because of its 360-degree design, but that may not be as important if you’re planning to place your smart speaker in a corner or near the wall.

If you want Alexa within reach in multiple rooms in your home, there’s no better option than the Amazon Echo Pop, especially now that you can buy several units of the smart speaker with Best Buy’s $15 discount. From $40, it’s down to an even more affordable $25, but you have to act fast if you want to get the device for that price. There’s a chance that the deal ends soon or that stock sells out quickly, so before either one of those happens, you’re going to have to push through with your transaction for the Amazon Echo Pop.

Editors' Recommendations