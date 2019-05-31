Digital Trends
Amazon cuts the price on this De’Longhi espresso and coffee machine by $64

Bruce Brown
Amazon slashed the price of Nespresso Inissia Espresso Machine by De’Longhi for today’s 24-hour flash sale. This compact single-serve espresso and coffee maker operates automatically with De’Longhi’s patented extraction system that uses a high-pressure pump for up to 19 bars of pressure.

Whether you’re shopping for a gift for Father’s Day, for a new graduate, a wedding present, or for yourself, this easy-to-use, barista-grade espresso machine is a stunning bargain with Amazon’s one-day 43% discount. The sale ends at 11:59 p.m. PT, but if you order before midnight tonight, you can save $64. The Inissia is available in several colors, but this deal price is for the silver case only.

The Nespresso Inissia brings its 24-ounce removable water reservoir to the correct temperature within 25 seconds so you can begin to brew single-serve cups of coffee and espresso without interruption to refill the tank. You can make up to 9 cups of coffee from the single filling. The machine heats water fast, but it’s also energy efficient, and in smart energy mode, the Inissia turns off after nine minutes. Because the Inissia heats so quickly thanks to its 1,200-watt heater, you’ll never have to wait long to brew additional espresso or coffee.

This coffee machine has two programmable buttons for Espresso (1.35-ounce) and Lungo (5-ounce) servings. Just touch the button for your preferred serving size. The drip tray folds to accommodate larger single-serve cups.

De’Longhi’s Nespresso Inissia Espresso Machine comes with the coffee maker, a welcome pack that contains 16 Nespresso Grands Crus coffee capsules, plus an instruction book and an information folder.

Inissia owners can join the Nespresso Club for easy capsule ordering options and machine assistance. Coffee specialists are available to take orders on the phone 24/7 plus you can order via the Nespresso website or with the Nespresso on Mobile app. If you have questions about using the Nespresso Inissia or issues with the machine, you can get help and technical support 24/7 via the Nespresso Club. If your coffee machine needs repair during the 1-year warranty period, Nespresso picks up your machine and sends a loaner at no charge.

Normally $149, the Nespresso Inissia Espresso Machine by De’Longhi price is slashed to $85 for this one-day deal.  If you want a barista-grade single-serve espresso machine, take advantage of this short-term opportunity at an excellent price.

