Digital Trends
Smart Home

Amazon reportedly will introduce an Alexa-enabled microwave, amp, and more

Bruce Brown
By
Amazon Echo Plus review aux plugged in
Bill Roberson/Digital Trends

Amazon’s mum on the subject so far, but an internal document shows plans for at least eight new Alexa voice-controlled devices for your home and your car to be announced by the end of 2018 and possibly by the end of the month, CNBC reported.

Look for a combination of existing Alexa devices that you can control via your voice, like the Echo Show or Echo Dot, and others that are new products with Alexa built-in.

Among the new Alexa hardware reported to be rolled out are a microwave oven, an undefined add-on automotive accessory, and sound equipment, including an amplifier, a receiver, and a subwoofer.

A microwave oven with Alexa inside could signify Amazon’s willingness to enter the smart kitchen via appliances, which is a new venture for them. With Alexa-responsive speakers throughout the house, an Alexa receiver could then distribute audio content at your vocal suggestion.

Alexa already has a nifty bag of voice tricks. If you have multiple Alexa devices in your house, for example, say a combination of an Echo and several Dots, the closest device responds to your spoken commands. Other features let you broadcast your voice to all speakers in the house. Alexa can also differentiate voices to recognize different people speaking. Amazon has been adding voice features and new capabilities as it builds a whole-house voice control infrastructure.

Adding Alexa to in-vehicle systems or as add-on devices opens the possibility of speaking to the same voice assistant when you travel just like at home. If you and Alexa already have a voice-command relationship at home, the familiar voice and flexible syntax requirements can make the transition easier, which means people will be more likely to use the system.

Some of the rumored products to be released will compete head-to-head with brand names that have already added Alexa compatibility, like Sonos’ audio components, GE Appliances’ smart microwave, and Garmin’s works-with-Alexa dash cam.

Amazon may also be planning to acquire additional smart home brands that work with Alexa, as it did when it bought Ring, the smart doorbell and security camera company. It’s possible that Ring could announce new products by the end of 2018 as well.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Uber has decided to leave its broadly derided current logo 'behind'
amazon killing off alexa skills 40095307924 ee28f2de7b k
Smart Home

Amazon wants Alexa to figure out how to fulfill users’ without help from Skills

There are more than 50,000 Alexa skills that allow Amazon's voice assistant to perform all sorts of tasks. Amazon is planning on killing off those skills and will instead allow Alexa to find the best skill based on a person's request.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
Instant Pot asparagus
Smart Home

What is an Instant Pot? Here’s everything you need to know

The Instant Pot is a powerful kitchen appliance that does everything from pressure cook to to slow cook to steam. Heck, you can even make yogurt in it. Here's all you need to know about the magic device.
Posted By Gia Liu
cheap vacuum cleaners
Deals

Suck up the savings with these vacuum cleaners on sale for $100 or less

Keeping your floors clean around the home is a constant chore. To help make things a whole lot easier, we've picked out 12 great vacuum cleaner deals available on Amazon right now, from full-sized upright models to robot vacs.
Posted By Lucas Coll
lg announces new styler
Smart Home

LG’s new Styler takes the wrinkles out of your clothes without an iron

LG continues their bid to create the ultimate connected laundry room with the LG Styler, a device that steams and sanitizes clothing. Twenty-minute cycles freshen clothes and remove allergens.
Posted By Patrick Hearn
TP-Link AC1200
Computing

Is your Wi-Fi screwing up again? Here's our list of the best wireless routers

Check out the best wireless routers for a variety of homes and apartments. We've collected the top routers for wireless management, 4K streaming, professional gaming, Wi-fi on a budget, and much more. Take a look at our top pick, then check…
Posted By Jon Martindale
Smart Home

Put away that sponge and let us help you pick the best dishwasher for your buck

Tired of doing dishes by hand? Take a look at our picks of the four best dishwashers currently available and let a machine do the dirty work for you. They’ll do a much better job, anyway.
Posted By Kim Wetzel
awesome tech you cant buy yet driftw1 feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Self-balancing skates, tiny tripods, and more

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the Web this week. You can't buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
google home tips and tricks top
Smart Home

OK, Google, what can you do? Tips and tricks for the Google Home

The Home functions in a similar fashion to its main competitor, the Amazon Echo, but has the added benefit of select Google services. Here are few tips to help you make the most of the newfangled device.
Posted By Erika Rawes
best washing machines
Smart Home

The best washing machines make laundry day a little less of a chore

It takes a special kind of person to love doing laundry, but the right machine can help make this chore a little easier. Check out our picks for the best washing machines on the market right now.
Posted By Jenny McGrath
Bonaverde Berlin Brewing System main front
Product Review

It roasts! It grinds! It brews! But this coffee wonder has a bitter side

The all-in-one smart Bonaverde Berlin Brewing System lets you roast, grind, and brew from green coffee beans. But is all this work to make an average-tasting cup of Joe worth ditching your regular coffee maker?
Posted By Joni Blecher
alea air smart vent system floor install copy
Smart Home

The Alea Air can keep your air clean and adjust the temperature in every room

Alea's Air, a smart vent system that uses sensor-filled vents and machine learning, will make sure that your air quality is superb and the temperature is always perfect in every room of your home.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
How to clean a coffee maker
Smart Home

Dirty coffee makers brew gross coffee. Here's how to clean your machine

Are you a coffee drinker? If you brew your coffee at home and you don't clean your machine, you could be drinking mold, yeast, and other bacteria. Here's how to clean your coffee maker.
Posted By Erika Rawes
what is prime now amazon 1200x630 c ar1 91
Smart Home

Amazon Prime Now: Here's exactly what it can do for you

Amazon Prime Now offers delivery of your purchased goods in just two hours. That means you get the convenience of online shopping coupled with the instant gratification of in-store purchases.
Posted By Gia Liu, Erika Rawes
amazon parent dashboard go
Smart Home

Amazon Go, the checkout-free convenience store, opens in Chicago

Amazon's checkout-less convenience store, Amazon Go, is now open in Chicago. It's the first of the high-tech stores that allow people to grab items and go not located in the company's home city of Seattle.
Posted By AJ Dellinger, Trevor Mogg