Amazon slashes prices on Blink indoor home security cameras

Amazon slashed prices on Blink’s Indoor Home Security Cameras in a pre-Labor Day Sale. Earlier this week Amazon cut the costs on Blink XT2 indoor/outdoor camera systems.

Blink’s indoor home security cameras are wireless, battery-driven 720p HD video cameras with a 110-degree horizontal field of view. An internal passive infrared (PIR) motion sensor triggers the camera. When the motion detector senses movement, it starts recording audio and video and stores the video clips in the cloud. You can view live video and recorded clips with the Blink mobile app. If you configure the Blink indoor camera with Alexa, you can view video with an Alexa-compatible smart display like the Echo Show or Show 5 or with a Fire TV.

The cameras last for up to two years on a pair of AA 1.5-volt non-rechargeable lithium batteries. The internal directional microphone records audio with video, but unlike the Blink XT2 indoor and outdoor cameras, you cannot talk with visitors with the Blink indoor cameras. Both Blink security cameras require a Blink Sync Module to function, but one Sync Module can support up to ten cameras of mixed types and generations.

Amazon dropped the prices on three Blink indoor home security camera systems and a single Blink indoor add-on camera for existing Blink customers. The add-on camera won’t function on its own because it lacks a the Sync Module included with the system bundles. Whether you’re setting up your first indoor security camera, installing a multiple camera system, or adding to an existing Blink configuration, these four deals can help you save up to $38.

Blink indoor home security camera system – one-camera kit — $16 off

The Blink indoor home security camera system one-camera kit includes a Blink Sync Module. Buy this system if you only want a security camera for a single area or to experiment with a single camera before investing in a larger system. Normally priced at $80, the Blink indoor home security one-camera kit is just $64 during the Labor Day sale.

Blink indoor home security camera system – two-camera kit — $28 off

If you have two areas to monitor, for example inside front and rear entrances to your home, the Blink indoor home security camera system two-camera kit is the right fit. Usually $140, the two-camera kit is $112 during this sale.

Blink indoor home security camera system – three-camera kit — $38 off

The Blink indoor home security camera system three-camera kit steps up your coverage to three monitored locations and lowers the per-unit cost of the cameras to less than $51 each. Regularly $190, Amazon reduced the price of the Blink three-camera kit to $152 for this sale.

Add-on Blink indoor home security camera for existing Blink customer systems — $14 off

The Add-on Blink indoor home security camera for existing Blink customer systems is $56 during this sale, cut from the usual $70 price. If you already have a Blink setup, with either indoor or indoor and outdoor cameras and need just one more, this is the best deal.

