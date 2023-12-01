This Arlo 3-camera security system bundle is $300 off today

For anyone seeking great security camera deals, check out Best Buy right now. Today, you can buy the Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera Security bundle with 3 wire-free cameras for use indoors or outdoors, all for just $300. It’s a considerable saving of $300 aka 50% off. Easy to install and set up while soon making your home more secure than ever, we strongly recommend immediately making a purchase. If you need some more guidance though, keep reading while we take you through what the bundle offers.

Why you should buy the Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera Security bundle

The Arlo Pro 4 tops our look at the best home security cameras so what could be better than owning three of them? With the Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera Security bundle, you get three Arlo Pro 4 cameras, four rechargeable batteries, a dual battery charging station, three anti-theft mounts, and a security yard sign. The cameras each offer two times the video resolution of HD allowing you to zoom in up to 12 times while still clearly seeing what’s going on.

Each camera has a wider 160-degree diagonal view with auto image correction thereby reducing the fisheye effect. There’s also color night vision so you can see what’s going on, even in the middle of the night. Any time you want to ward off a potential threat or an animal, you can activate the integrated spotlight to light things up. If you’d prefer to talk to the visitor, you can do so by using the two-way audio mode which offers noise cancellation so everyone can still be heard clearly.

Sign up for the Arlo Secure plan and you also gain smarter notifications with the camera able to use AI to recognize when a package has been delivered, as well as spot the difference between a human or a distracting tree branch. The Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera Security bundle works well with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit, and Samsung SmartThings, while it’s all 100% wire free saving you hassle and cables. It’s easily one of the best wireless security camera setups for most people.

Normally priced at $600 with a package worth of $850, the Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera Security bundle is now down to $300 when you buy from Best Buy. A considerable saving of $300 on an already sizeable bundle, this is the one-stop destination for all your home security needs. Check it out now before the deal ends very soon.

