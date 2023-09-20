 Skip to main content
There’s a huge sale on Arlo security cameras happening right now

Aaron Mamiit
Arlo Essential XL Spotlight Camera
If you’re thinking about taking advantage of security camera deals to add an extra layer of protection for your family, you’re in luck because Best Buy just slashed the prices of Arlo security cameras. There are even some bundles with reduced prices, so you can install surveillance on most of your home with just one purchase. There’s a catch though — you’ll have to decide what to buy as fast as possible, because these offers may disappear at any moment. We’ve gathered some of our favorite bargains, but feel free to browse through everything that’s part of Best Buy’s sale of Arlo security cameras.

What to buy in Best Buy’s Arlo security cameras sale

Standalone cameras are the most affordable options in Best Buy’s Arlo security cameras sale. The cheapest one is the , which is designed to be placed inside your home. It’s down to $60 from $100, for $40 in savings. You can also go for the or the , which feature spotlights and can be installed indoors or outdoors. These wireless cameras run on batteries, with the Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera lasting up to six months on a single charge and the Arlo Essential XL Spotlight Camera running up to one year. The Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera is available for $70, down $60 from $130, while the Arlo Essential XL Spotlight Camera is available for $90, also down $60 from $150. The , the top choice in our list of the best home security cameras, is on sale for $160 after a $40 discount on its sticker price of $200.

There are also bundles available in Best Buy’s sale, such as this package for $260, down $190 from its original price of $450. For a complete security system, check out the , which is available for $450 following a $150 discount on its original price of $600. It includes three units of the Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera, three camera mounts, four rechargeable batteries, a dual battery charging station, and a security yard sign.

You can’t put a price on your peace of mind, but you might as well enjoy savings when you’re buying Arlo security cameras from Best Buy’s ongoing sale. There are a lot of standalone cameras and bundles to choose from, but it’s highly recommended that you make your decision on what to purchase quickly because stocks may already be running low. If you don’t want to miss out on these discounts, you need to push through with your transaction as soon as something catches your eye in Best Buy’s Arlo security cameras sale.

