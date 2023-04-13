Beef up your home’s security by installing smart locks, which will allow you to unlock your front door using your mobile device instead of traditional keys that can get lost or stolen. If you’re interested, check out Amazon’s sale on smart locks by August Home, which is one of the most trusted brands in the burgeoning space. Take advantage of these offers while you still can, because we’re pretty sure that stocks will go quickly.

August Smart Lock and Connect Wi-Fi Bridge — $127, was $200

The August Smart Lock connects to your home’s Wi-Fi connection to make the deadbolt on your door more secure and smarter. Once installed, you can lock and unlock your door using the August app on your smartphone, and you can give certain people — like a close friend, a visitor, or your housekeeper — unique codes that can either work all the time or on specific schedules. The smart lock also offers an Auto-Lock feature for your peace of mind when you leave, and an Auto-Unlock feature that detects when you arrive. The Connect Wi-Fi Bridge that comes with the August Smart Lock will allow it to work with your smart home system, such as those powered by Amazon’s Alexa or Google Assistant.

August Wi-Fi Smart Lock and Smart Keypad — $210, was $218

The August Wi-Fi Smart Lock, which we’ve tagged as the top option among the best smart locks, retains most of the features of the August Smart Lock, including locking and unlocking the door using the August app, sharing permanent or temporary access to guests, and connecting to your smart home system. The August Wi-Fi Smart Lock takes only about 10 minutes to install as it fits perfectly over most single cylinder deadbolts, and the Smart Keypad that’s included offers another way of unlocking the door for one-time visitors and when you forget to bring your smartphone with you.

Editors' Recommendations