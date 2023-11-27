If you want to start building a smart home setup, an Amazon Echo is the simplest starting place. They’re fairly cheap all year round, but you can save even more by taking advantage of Cyber Monday deals. Check out the list below and compare it with our guide on which Amazon Echo you should buy. You’ll start having Amazon’s Alexa take care of all your emails, texts and calendar notifications, and once you have smart lights, heaters and more, she’ll be controlling all of it.

It is also worth mentioning that there are Nest Cyber Monday deals going on as well, if you’re more into Android products and haven’t gotten wrapped up in the Apple ecosystem yet. As with all Amazon Cyber Monday deals, now represents one of the last great times to buy Amazon’s products with across the board sales before the next Prime Day sale, which is many, many months away at this point in the year. So, if these products have excited you throughout the year, be sure to look at them with a careful eye now.

Best Amazon Echo Cyber Monday deals

The Amazon Echo devices helped make Alexa very popular, because Alexa smart speakers are the most convenient way of accessing the conveniences that the digital assistant is capable of providing. There are various models to choose from, with prices ranging from affordable to expensive, so it’s all a matter of figuring out the features that you would want from your Amazon Echo. The fourth-generation Amazon Echo, the latest version of the base model, remains one of the top choices, but we think the fifth-generation Amazon Echo Dot is the best Alexa-powered smart speaker. Feel free to look at all the Amazon Echo devices with discounts for Cyber Monday.

Amazon Echo Pop

Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen)

Amazon Echo Dot Kids (5th Gen)

Amazon Echo (4th Gen, Refurbished)

Amazon Echo (4th Gen)

Amazon Echo Studio

Best Amazon Echo Show Cyber Monday deals

The Amazon Echo Show devices take the Amazon Echo smart speakers and add screens to them, for another way of interacting with Alexa. You can use the smart displays to watch streaming shows, access other smart home devices, and make video calls, among lots of other helpful functions. The third-generation Amazon Echo Show 8 is one of our favorites because of its sharp and bright 8-inch HD touchscreen, excellent sound, and high-quality camera, but you simply can’t go wrong if you buy any model of the Amazon Echo Show. You can also communicate with your Echo through a tablet, so check out Amazon Fire Tablet Cyber Monday deals.

Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen)

Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen)

Amazon Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen)

Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen)

Amazon Echo Show 15

