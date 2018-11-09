Share

Best Buy isn’t waiting around for Black Friday. The big box electronics retailer announced a slew of first-round Black Friday Ad deals ahead of time for immediate ordering for a few days.

The following round one Best Buy Black Friday deals cover smart home, security, and Wi-Fi products. These deals all end Sunday, November 11 and quantities may be limited for certain items, so waiting may not pay.

Best Buy’s Smart Home Black Friday deals

The original version of the Echo Show with a 7-inch diagonal touchscreen display has Amazon Alexa inside. You can control the Echo Show with your voice to monitor rooms in your home, stream music, see your calendar or weather forecast, and more. This version has a black case.

The original version of the Echo Show with a 7-inch diagonal touchscreen display has Amazon Alexa inside. You can control the Echo Show with your voice to monitor rooms in your home, stream music, see your calendar or weather forecast, and more. This version has a white case.



Ring’s Video Doorbell Pro has a 1080 HD video display and connects with existing home wiring. You can hear, see, and speak with people who come to your door. The Chime Pro extends your Wi-Fi signal to eliminate dead zones and keep your Ring devices online. A third-generation Amazon Echo Dot is included free.

You can see, hear, and speak with visitors at your door with Ring’s battery-powered Video Doorbell 2. A third-generation Amazon Echo Dot is included free.

Lenovo’s 8-inch, 1,280 x 1,800 high-definition Smart Display includes Google Assistant to answer questions, make video calls, and remind you of appointments, birthdays, and special events.

Best Buy’s Smart Home Security Black Friday deals

No worries about wired connections with the Arlo Pro wireless indoor/outdoor 720p security camera system. Four cameras are included in this deal including rechargeable batteries. The cameras are motion and sound-activated, support 2-way audio, and sound off with a 100-plus decibel siren when needed.

Each of the four Arlo Smart Home Wireless Indoor/Outdoor Security Cameras in this deal captures 720p high-resolution video and has infrared LEDs for recording video in the dark. The motion-sensitive cameras are compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Samsung SmartThings, and Wink, plus they can be used with Android, Apple iOS, Mac, and Windows apps. A smart home base station is included with the battery-operated cameras.

The Arlo Pro 2 4-camera indoor/outdoor wireless 1080p security camera system can be customized to detect people, monitor specified activity zones, and contact emergency services. Includes night vision, motion and sound detection, and mobile alerts.

Best Buy’s Smart Home Lighting Black Friday deals

The Philips Hue white and color Ambiance Starter Kit contains three LED bulbs (choose from 16 million colors for each), a bridge, and a dimmer switch. This kit is compatible with Nest or the Samsung SmartThings system and can be controlled with Alexa, Apple HomeKit, or Google Assistant.

The Philips Hue 6.6-foot LED light strip has multicolored, dimmable lights and can sync in time with music and movies with third-party apps. Compatible with Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, Google Assistant, Next, and Samsung SmartThings.

The Philips Hue white and color LED smart bulb supports 16 million color choices and can be used with lighting scenarios with an included app. A separate Hue Bridge is required for all functions.

The Philips Hue White A19 Wi-Fi smart LED bulbs can be controlled with a mobile app. The lights are dimmable and can be adjusted to warm white or cool white light. A Hue Bridge is required to access all features.

The Philips Hue white and color LED smart bulb supports 16 million color choices and can be used with lighting scenarios with an included app. A separate Hue Bridge is required for all functions. This version is sold in California only.

The Philips Hue White A19 Wi-Fi smart LED bulbs can be controlled with a mobile app. The lights are dimmable and can be adjusted to warm white or cool white light. A Hue Bridge is required to access all features. This version is sold in California only.

Best Buy’s Wi-Fi Black Friday deals

The NETGEAR Nighthawk AC2400 Smart Wi-Fi Router provides up to both 1733 Mbps Wi-Fi and + 600 Mbps MU-MIMO. This router also supports Beamforming to send the Wi-Fi signal directly to a device.

Extend your Wi-Fi throughout 6,000 square feet of coverage area at speeds up to 2.2 gigabytes per second with Netgear’s Orbi AC2200Netgear now offers a family of networking products under the Orbi umbrella Tri-Band Mesh Wi-Fi System. Supports guest Wi-Fi access without exposing your personal password, network, or data.