Snoring partner? These earbuds can help you get a good night's sleep

Share

A growing number of people are using earbuds to help them fall asleep: Whether you’re in a noisy location or just like drifting off to quiet music or white noise, the right pair of earbuds can help. However, sleep earbuds also have a lot of important requirements. They can’t fall out, they can’t be uncomfortable to wear, and they must be ideal for your preferred sleeping position. The best also offer additional features like sleep tracking or noise cancellation.

Our favorite is the noise canceling Bose QuietComfort 20, which provides an excellent mixture of comfort and noise cancellation. However, if you’re looking for a lower price range or different kind of fit, be sure to check out our other picks too.

Bose QuietComfort 20

Bose’s QuietComfort 20 aren’t specifically designed to be sleep earbuds, but they’re so good at their job that they’re also one of the best choices when your head hits the pillow (you can also use them equally well at work or play, which is handy). The active noise cancellation will help get rid of annoying environmental noises so you can get to sleep more easily, while the “Aware” button allows you to tap back into surrounding noises in case someone is calling your name or you need to listen to announcements. The tips also do a great job of staying in your ears without being too obtrusive. If necessary you can also take calls on the earbuds, but make sure you pick the model that corresponds to your phone, iPhone or Android.

CozyPhones

If the QuietComfort 20 earbuds are out of your price range and you want something that’s a little more sleep-focused, the CozyPhones are an affordable option. It’s essentially a headband, but one with removable speakers that are only one-eighth of an inch thick, and a 52-inch cable you connect with your music device. The band provides a little bit of noise insulation, but the real draw here is the comfortable shape, useful for those who sleep on their sides as well as those who want to pull the band over their eyes to block out light. Plus, the price is low enough for everyone to give them a try.

Sleepace Sleep Headphones with Eye Mask

This eye mask is ideal for those who want both audio and light blocking to fall asleep. The Sleepace app is also surprisingly useful. It offers white noise and ASMR tracks to help you get to sleep, and lets you set alarms for wake-up audio. Sensors watch for signs that you’ve fallen asleep and stop the audio from playing, as well as tracking your sleep over time so you can see if anything is disturbing your cycle. It’s a lot of utility for an eye mask, and the price is very reasonable too.

Maxrock Sleeping Earbuds

If you’re looking for a more traditional pair of earbuds but at a lower price, Maxrock made these earbuds specifically for those trying to get to sleep. They provide some passive noise cancellation with the well-made silicone inserts that leave very little protruding from your ear, making it easier to sleep on your side without feeling uncomfortable. The sound quality isn’t the best around, but the comfort level and affordability make these earbuds well worth it.

Bose Sleepbuds

For those who really need wireless earbuds for sleeping, the Bose Sleepbuds offer a welcome solution. The Sleepbuds wirelessly connect to a sleep app that can play all kinds of relaxing audio. The earbuds also use noise masking to help reduce environmental sounds. With the app, you can set alarms and experiment with settings to find out what works for you. A full battery charge lasts around 16 hours.

However, there are two important things you should be aware of with these earbuds. First, they don’t play normal music, so you can’t drift off to your favorite playlist. Second, many users have found they don’t work very well to block snoring, so if snoring is your biggest issue it’s better to look for another product.

AcousticSheep SleepPhones

The other headbands and sleep masks we’ve highlighted are excellent products, but they do require wires, which can be annoying when you are trying to sleep. If you really don’t like the idea of dealing with a cable, this headband is wireless, with a battery that lasts around 10 hours. You will still need to tuck the receiver under your pillow, but it’s a good option if you need to go wire-free, especially if you like to roll over a few times before falling asleep.