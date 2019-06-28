Digital Trends
Smart Home

The best sleep earbuds for a quiet and comfortable night of rest

Snoring partner? These earbuds can help you get a good night's sleep

Tyler Lacoma
By

A growing number of people are using earbuds to help them fall asleep: Whether you’re in a noisy location or just like drifting off to quiet music or white noise, the right pair of earbuds can help. However, sleep earbuds also have a lot of important requirements. They can’t fall out, they can’t be uncomfortable to wear, and they must be ideal for your preferred sleeping position. The best also offer additional features like sleep tracking or noise cancellation.

Our favorite is the noise canceling Bose QuietComfort 20, which provides an excellent mixture of comfort and noise cancellation. However, if you’re looking for a lower price range or different kind of fit, be sure to check out our other picks too.

Bose QuietComfort 20

best earbuds for sleeping 2 bose quietcomfort 20

Bose’s QuietComfort 20 aren’t specifically designed to be sleep earbuds, but they’re so good at their job that they’re also one of the best choices when your head hits the pillow (you can also use them equally well at work or play, which is handy). The active noise cancellation will help get rid of annoying environmental noises so you can get to sleep more easily, while the “Aware” button allows you to tap back into surrounding noises in case someone is calling your name or you need to listen to announcements. The tips also do a great job of staying in your ears without being too obtrusive. If necessary you can also take calls on the earbuds, but make sure you pick the model that corresponds to your phone, iPhone or Android.

CozyPhones

best earbuds for sleeping 2 cozyphones

If the QuietComfort 20 earbuds are out of your price range and you want something that’s a little more sleep-focused, the CozyPhones are an affordable option. It’s essentially a headband, but one with removable speakers that are only one-eighth of an inch thick, and a 52-inch cable you connect with your music device. The band provides a little bit of noise insulation, but the real draw here is the comfortable shape, useful for those who sleep on their sides as well as those who want to pull the band over their eyes to block out light. Plus, the price is low enough for everyone to give them a try.

Sleepace Sleep Headphones with Eye Mask

best earbuds for sleeping 2 sleepace sleep headphones with eye mask

This eye mask is ideal for those who want both audio and light blocking to fall asleep. The Sleepace app is also surprisingly useful. It offers white noise and ASMR tracks to help you get to sleep, and lets you set alarms for wake-up audio. Sensors watch for signs that you’ve fallen asleep and stop the audio from playing, as well as tracking your sleep over time so you can see if anything is disturbing your cycle. It’s a lot of utility for an eye mask, and the price is very reasonable too.

Maxrock Sleeping Earbuds

best earbuds for sleeping 2 maxrock

If you’re looking for a more traditional pair of earbuds but at a lower price, Maxrock made these earbuds specifically for those trying to get to sleep. They provide some passive noise cancellation with the well-made silicone inserts that leave very little protruding from your ear, making it easier to sleep on your side without feeling uncomfortable. The sound quality isn’t the best around, but the comfort level and affordability make these earbuds well worth it.

Bose Sleepbuds

best earbuds for sleeping 2 bose sleepbuds

For those who really need wireless earbuds for sleeping, the Bose Sleepbuds offer a welcome solution. The Sleepbuds wirelessly connect to a sleep app that can play all kinds of relaxing audio. The earbuds also use noise masking to help reduce environmental sounds. With the app, you can set alarms and experiment with settings to find out what works for you. A full battery charge lasts around 16 hours.

However, there are two important things you should be aware of with these earbuds. First, they don’t play normal music, so you can’t drift off to your favorite playlist. Second, many users have found they don’t work very well to block snoring, so if snoring is your biggest issue it’s better to look for another product.

AcousticSheep SleepPhones

best earbuds for sleeping 2 acousticsheep sleepphones

The other headbands and sleep masks we’ve highlighted are excellent products, but they do require wires, which can be annoying when you are trying to sleep. If you really don’t like the idea of dealing with a cable, this headband is wireless, with a battery that lasts around 10 hours. You will still need to tuck the receiver under your pillow, but it’s a good option if you need to go wire-free, especially if you like to roll over a few times before falling asleep.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Amazon Prime Day 2019: Best deals so far and price predictions for July 15
Anker Eufy RoboVac 11S Max review
Product Review

Anker’s latest entry is the budget robovac you've been waiting for

The Eufy RoboVac 11S Max offers basic, automated cleaning on a budget, with a boost in performance over its predecessor. There are smarter, more sophisticated robot vacuums around, but at just $249, few offer such value.
Posted By Terry Walsh
best robot vacuum deals on roomba shark and ecovacs 618
Deals

The best iRobot Roomba robot vacuum deals for June 2019

Keep your home clean without lifting a finger using a robot vacuum cleaner. These nine iRobot Roomba deals not only help you keep your home tidy, but many also come with advanced features such as automatic scheduling and Wi-Fi connectivity.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
how to delete and recover photos in android 41146717 man eating breakfast bed whilst using mobile phone
Smart Home

The best adjustable beds for every need, from back pain to binge watching

Check out the best adjustable mattresses for picking the right angles for both your head and your feet. Sleep better, avoid pain, and enjoy the high tech options today's adjustable beds have, like massage features, USB ports, and more.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
black decker air fryer amazon deal
Deals

Amazon slashes 47% off of this Air Fryer so you can eat cleaner this summer

Prepare crispy and healthy meals for your friends and family using the Black & Decker Purify 2-Liter Air Fryer (HF110SBD). It usually rings in at $149, but with Amazon’s hefty discount, you can get one for only $70.
Posted By Erica Katherina
amazon prime day 2019 date announced and best deals so far
Deals

Prime Day 2019 starts on July 15: Here are the best Amazon deals so far

Amazon Prime Day will span 48 hours this year, with the best deals beginning as early as first thing Monday, July 15, and running through July 16. This is the longest Amazon Prime Day ever.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
google home tips and tricks top
Smart Home

OK Google, what else can you do? The best tips and tricks for Google Home

The Home functions in a similar fashion to its main competitor, the Amazon Echo, but has the added benefit of select Google services. Here are few tips to help you make the most of the newfangled device.
Posted By Erika Rawes
ebay paypal adyen hq
Deals

If Amazon crashes again on Prime Day, eBay has your back

Remember how Amazon's site crashed at the start of Prime Day last year? Well, in a tongue-in-cheek marketing stunt, eBay says it'll add a slew of extra bargains to its own sale if another outage occurs on Prime Day on July 15.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
amazon products fathers day sale cloud cam 3 pack
Deals

Amazon cuts sweet deals on smart home devices in advance of Prime Day

Now that we know Amazon Prime Day 2019 starts July 15 and runs through July 16, we've begun our search for teaser deals leading up to the event. Amazon uses its smart home device brands to build excitement for Prime Day.
Posted By Bruce Brown
gatebox line clova ai news and
Mobile

New A.I. and voice synthesis makes Gatebox your cutest, cleverest digital pal

The concept of living at home with a friendly, intelligent digital character is almost a reality, due to a partnership between Line, the popular messaging app, and Gatebox, a cult Japanese artificial intelligence company.
Posted By Andy Boxall
amazon slashes the price of eufy boostiq 11s robot vacuum in pre prime day sale robovac 2
Smart Home

Amazon drops price of the Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S ahead of Prime Day

As predicted, Amazon has begun to feed Prime Day 2019 fever with exciting deals leading up to the July 15 and 16 monster sales event. Today's 24-hour sale of the highly-rated Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S is a price drop we can't resist.
Posted By Bruce Brown
reconditioned lg portable air conditioner walmart deal ac featured
Deals

Walmart takes $90 off this reconditioned LG portable air conditioner

Traditional ACs are often expensive and inflexible, leading many shoppers to opt for portable air conditioners. Walmart is offering reconditioned LG 8,000 portable ACs for just $209 each.
Posted By William Hank
amazon drops prices on arlo pro 2 outside security camera kits 3 kit 1
Smart Home

These are the best security camera systems to guard your small business

Security cameras can help small businesses but not all systems are created equally though, and each has its benefits and its drawbacks. We’ve rounded up the best security cameras for small businesses in 2019.
Posted By Erika Rawes
Amazon Echo Show 5
Smart Home

Prepare for Prime Day with our price predictions for Echo, other Amazon devices

The better-prepared you are when Amazon Prime Day 2019 kicks off on July 15, the more likely you'll be ready for the best deals. With literally millions of products marked down for Prime Day, lack of preparation could be costly.
Posted By Bruce Brown
amazon warehouse tour fulfillment center danbo feat
Deals

Amazon Prime Day 2019: Best deals so far and price predictions for July 15

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is going to be on July 15 and July 16. We've been taking a look at the best discounts from previous Prime Days to give you our predictions of what this massive 2-day event will entail.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen