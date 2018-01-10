Get the support you deserve at work in one of the best office chairs

Anyone who works a typical 9-to-5 job knows that sitting is the bane of their existence. Our spines aren’t made to withstand hours sitting at a desk, but labor in the age of computers often demands just that. Opting for the proper office chair, one designed to cradle you as you work and provide you with the ample comfort and good posture, is a practical and well-advised solution.

The best chairs go beyond what you’d expect. Many offer resounding ergonomic benefits, breathable mesh backing, and excellent lumbar support, while simultaneously granting you a swath of customization options spanning everything from colors to contours. None of them are going to be a cure-all for your workday woes — at least, not in the way a standing desk might be — but customized suspension and the appropriate aesthetics go far in the long haul. We’ve rounded up the best office chairs that will have you feeling supported during the workday.

The best

Herman Miller Embody

So, what is it about the Embody we so revere? It’s a fair question, sure, especially considering the Embody’s lofty price tag and accompanying shipping costs. Well, for starters, the chair offers a dynamic matrix of “pixels” that allow the seat and back to automatically conform to your body’s every movement, while the chair’s central spine and flexible ribs work to maintain proper posture, regardless if you’re leaning forward or reclining. Said movement capabilities help promote better blood and oxygen flow, and if that wasn’t enough, the advanced tilt mechanism helps combat unwanted hip, neck, and lumbar strain. The chair even sizes to fit your body perfectly, comes in a range of colors, and features a skin-like covering for increased airflow.

Price: $1,160+

Buy one now from:

Amazon Office Designs

Allsteel Acuity

While many office chairs use a series of buttons and levers for greater comfort control, the Acuity intuitively adjusts to your body and shifting posture. The chair automatically modifies lumbar support, as well as angular recline, by adapting to pressure and weight distribution. The large mesh openings also create optimal breathability for better ventilation. For greater flexibility around the office, owners have the option of outfitting the back of the chair with a slip-on leather jacket. This gives the Acuity a more sophisticated look, one better suited for conference rooms and private offices.

Price: $371

Buy one now from:

Madison Seating

Steelcase Gesture

The Steelcase Gesture remains one of the sleeker office chairs on the market. A deep, flexible contour in the back of the chair supports the natural shape of the spine and helps minimize tension in the lower back. The arms also pivot to host a range of body types and better ergonomic positioning while typing. A semi-matte finish along the back and a polished-metal wheelbase complement the chair’s modern design. Steelcase tested the Gesture for a maximum of 400 pounds, too, which means weight shouldn’t be an issue.

Price: $998+

Buy one now from:

Steelcase

Steelcase Leap

The Steelcase Leap has long stood as the company’s flagship — and for good reason. It’s one of the more popular office chairs in existence, one which owes much of its merit to years of painstaking research and subsequent development. The result is a chair that caters to the individual and remains reliant on the company’s LiveBack system, which lets you conveniently and independently adjust the seat and back of the chair for enhanced support. The back mimics the natural shape of your spine throughout the day, helping to encourage better posture, while the chair’s innovative glide system allows you to recline without having to orient yourself away from your workload (heaven forbid).

Price: $770+

Buy one now from:

Amazon Office Designs

DXRacer Formula Series DOH/FH08/NW

While the DXRacer Formula Series is actually a gaming chair, it has a lot of great ergonomic features that help prop you up while sending a report instead of shooting zombies. With both an adjustable lumbar pillow and head pillow, you get some plushness you don’t normally find in an office chair. You also have the ability to set the seat back and armrests to suit your posture, but its straight backrest helps keep your spine aligned. Its unique looks might make it seem like you’re piloting a spacecraft instead of answering emails, but honestly, that’s a bonus in our book.

Price: $349

Buy one now from:

Amazon