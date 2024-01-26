 Skip to main content
The 6 Best Smart Bird Feeders for Your Yard in 2024

Bird Buddy in yellow
Bird Buddy

Are you hoping to become more in touch with nature in 2024? A great way to do that is by treating your neighborhood birds to some delicious food and a little bit of shelter. If you want to go just beyond the basics, there are a ton of smart bird feeders out there that will treat your flying friends to an even better experience, while also giving you the opportunity to check in on them with video and photo capabilities.

Smart bird feeders are a great way to watch the birds in your backyard with an up close and personal view. Soon you’ll be telling your friends all about your new bird watching hobby that you can accomplish right in the comfort of your own home. All of these bird feeders can connect to an app where you can watch videos or sometimes even live feeds of the birds that visit your backyard. We rounded up six of the best smart bird feeders to add to your yard this year to experience nature in a whole new way.

The Best Smart Bird Feeders in 2024

Bird Buddy: Smart Bird Feeder with Solar Roof

Pros Cons
Offers live streaming On the smaller side
Helps you learn about bird species
Designed for wildlife photos, this popular smart bird feeder features an AI-powered high-resolution camera that can take vivid and candid photos of your feathered friends with the option of live streaming, so you never miss a moment. It is available in two colors, yellow and blue, and comes with a detachable solar roof that ensures uninterrupted power to your feeder. The bird feeder itself is constructed of recyclable plastic which is lightweight, weather-resistant and designed for the bird’s safety.

Specifications
Seed Capacity 3.8 cups
Camera 5 megapixel photos and 720p HD live stream video

Buy now

Netvue Birdfy Feeder

Pros Cons
Wide-angled camera Unsteady plastic perch
Night vision capabilities

If you really want to get up close and personal with your backyard birds, the Netvue Birdfy Feeder is a great option for you. It features a 1080p camera with full-color night vision and can capture close-up details of any bird with 8X magnification. This feeder is equipped with a 5200mAh battery that can be powered up to six months of continued usage so you don’t have to worry about charging it frequently. You can use the Birdfy app to access a vocalized “go away” command to try and get rid of pesky squirrels.

Specifications
Seed Capacity 1.5 liters
Camera 1080P FHD Video

Buy now

SOLIOM BF08 Solar Smart Bird Feeder

Pros Cons
Holds a large amount of bird seed Need screws for mounting
Metal construction

If you live in a place where the weather is unpredictable, you need the SOLIOM BF08 Solar Smart Bird Feeder that can withstand any elements. It works non-stop 24/7 with advanced AI powered bird identification that recognizes over 10,000 species so you can learn about what birds are actually in your area. The metal stand is extremely solid and can stand the weight of any bird and won’t falter during rain, wind or snow storms.

Specifications
Seed Capacity 2.7 liters
Camera 1080p high-definition, wide-angled camera

Buy now

Birdkiss Smart Bird Feeder

Pros Cons
Very aesthetically pleasing Type C charging port
Comes with many extra attachments

With this bird feeder’s solar power, you don’t have to worry about constantly charging a battery to keep this device going. But for days when its raining and it needs a little boost, you can charge the battery using a Type C charging port. The Birdkiss has a few fruit holders where you can treat your backyard friends to apples, oranges and other fruits. Combine that with a seed outlet that reduces seed waste and your birds will be eating good.

Specifications
Seed Capacity 1.25 liters
Camera 1920 x 1080P resolution

Buy Now

GAGEUR Bird Feeder with Camera

Pros Cons
Sturdy steel stand Only comes with wall mount
Infrared night vision Doesn’t specific seed capacity

If you don’t want to splurge on a smart bird feeder, this one is for you. It features AI recognition software and  the app can send you real-time notifications when birds visit as well as the ability to repel squirrels and listen to bird calls. Its solid steel stand features fruit holders to attract even more birds to your backyard. You can even benefit from infrared night vision that let’s you see your birds even after the sun has set.

Specifications
Seed Capacity N/A
Camera 1080P resolution

TT Nature Red Cedar Smart Bird Feeder

Pros Cons
Natural-looking Doesn’t stand out in nature
Weather resistant
Two-way microphone

For those who want a subtle bird feeder that looks like it belongs in nature, look no further than the TT Nature Red Cedar Smart Bird Feeder. The only feeder on this list constructed of pure wood, it deters insects and termites to keep all birds safe and bug-free. Its wireless bird camera offers a 155 degrees ultra-wide angle with built-in 4x magnification so you can see all the details of the birds feathers and beak.

Specifications
Seed Capacity 13.5 cups
Camera 1080P HD Video

How We Chose These Smart Bird Feeders

We thoroughly researched and vetted each one of these smart bird feeders on this list. We focused on a few features that we believed customers would be looking for in this type of product. Some of these features include AI bird identification of birds, live streaming, type of camera and how much seed each bird feeder can hold. Since these smart bird feeders are all intended to be used to specifically watch birds, it was important to narrow down the choices to options that truly allow you to see the birds up close and ones that require the least amount of work.

Seed capacity

No one wants to have to refill their bird feeder (smart or not) on a daily basis. We wanted to include bird feeder options that hold a large quantity of bird seed so it didn’t need to constantly be refilled. It was also important to find a few that include the capability for fruit placement.

Live streaming

Some customers might be interested in watching a live stream of their bird feeder. While not all of the options here offer that, it was important to find a few that use an app to let you view current and past videos of your birds to show your family and friends.

Camera

The entire purpose of a smart bird feeder is to get crisp, clear and share-worthy photos and videos. The camera type and resolution were important when selecting these smart bird feeders as we wanted to find products that let customers get a great visual experience.

