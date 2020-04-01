Waffles may be limited to the shape of your iron, but the shape of your iron isn’t limited to circles and squares. The appliances on this list will give you waffles in the shape of everything from elephants and fish to ominous galactic super weapons. If your breakfast routine is growing stale, these should sweeten up your life. Check out our list of the best meal-planning apps too.

Star Wars Death Star Waffle Maker

You might think Disney makes its fortune with movies like The Avengers and Pirates of the Caribbean, but the real money is in waffle makers (OK, not really).

There are several waffle irons available featuring Disney characters — like Olaf, the snowman from Frozen — but our favorites are the Star Wars Waffle Makers. Not only is it fun to bite into a delicious circle of utter destruction, but the Death Star is waffle shaped, making it suitable for kids and nerdy adults. If you can’t find the Death Star (it’s often out of stock), the R2D2 waffle maker is a good second choice.

Animal Shape Waffle Maker

If you’re looking for something a little more generic than a branded, Disney-licensed product, the Brentwood Animal Shape waffle maker is a perfect choice. Just pour your batter into this waffle maker, and in a few minutes, you’ll have an elephant-, giraffe-, or rabbit-shaped breakfast. The iron sacrifices a bit of surface space in order to fit the animal molds, so it might not be ideal for cooking an adult-sized breakfast — unless you plan on baking a whole herd.

Dinosaur Mini Waffle Maker

Animals are fun, but some of us will always prefer dinosaurs. Fortunately, there’s a waffle maker for that, too. This version is particularly friendly for kids since it creates five different mini waffles in the form of dinos, ideal for a quick breakfast. While we would choose dinosaurs any day of the week, this model does offer a car version as well for those who prefer some wheels with their waffles.

Happy Sales Taiyaki Pan

Are you a fan of cute animal shapes and Japanese cuisine? You can make simple, fish-shaped waffles with this appliance, as well as a unique treat called taiyaki. This fish-shaped cake is made with regular waffle batter, but it also gets stuffed with some sort of filling. Traditional taiyaki is made with a bean paste, but you can make yours with cheese, chocolate, sausage, and a host of other fillings.

Unlike most of the other waffle makers on this list, however, the Happy Sales Taiyaki Pan is not electric. Make sure you have a stove or another heat source before you get too excited about making homemade taiyaki.

Dash Heart Mini Maker

This mini-maker is perfect for heart-shaped waffles, ideal for Valentine’s Day, birthdays, or any special morning. It comes with multiple color options and is very compact, so it won’t be taking up too much space in your kitchen. The maker can also be used for hash browns, paninis, and other snacks that can benefit from the cute heart shape, so feel free to get inventive.

The Keyboard Waffle Iron

The Keyboard Waffle Iron is the most waffle-like, non-waffle shaped waffle iron on this list. While the main draw of this wireless appliance may be its ode to geekdom.

The die-cast aluminum model is a well-made iron that cooks as good as it looks. The heat-resistant, bakelite handles make it easy to use on the kitchen stove or the backyard grill, and its large size makes it perfect for hungry adults.

Presto Belgian Waffle Bowl Maker

The Presto Belgian Waffle Bowl Maker opens up a whole new world of breakfast possibilities. This unique kitchen gadget makes thick, 4-inch waffle bowls that you can fill with anything from scrambled eggs and fruit to yogurt and hash browns. Plus it works just like a regular waffle iron and doesn’t require any special batter or utensils.

CucinaPro Bubble Waffle Maker

A waffle is still a waffle, whether it’s shaped like Darth Vader, a keyboard, or an elephant. If you want a little more variety in your morning breakfast, check out the CucinaPro Bubble Waffle Maker.

This little gadget brings a popular Hong Kong dish into your kitchen. It works just like a normal waffle iron, but it makes something a little different — a hexagon-shaped waffle with unique, airy bubbles. These can be torn off and eaten individually, the sheet can be rolled up for a monstrous breakfast burrito, or you can eat it like your standard waffle.

The Texas Waffle Maker

If you want a waffle iron that looks like your home state, well, you might be out of luck. We were hard pressed to find state-shaped waffle irons for most of the United States — but not the great state of Texas. The Lone Star state is proud of itself, America, and its waffles. While this kitchen device may be perfect for those with a heavy dose of both American and southern pride, caveat emptor — let the buyer beware. This waffle maker was made in Taiwan.

