These 10 amazing bus conversions put a new spin on mobile living

Nothing is better than jumping in your car and hitting the road in search of an adventure, but what if your home was your car, essentially making every day an adventure. From a 1966 GMC Commuter Greyhound that’s been converted into a home fit for a king, to a 90-seat double decker turned mobile chateau, bus-to-mobile-home conversions are more popular than ever. Here is just a taste of some of the coolest conversions out there, each of which will make you want to buy a bus and hit the open road.

Yetibus

This converted school bus is called the “Yetibus.” The 1986 vehicle runs purely on vegetable oil, helping to reduce greenhouse emissions and curb climate change. The interior offers approximately 200 square feet of floor space and includes a kitchen, bedroom, living room, and bathroom. The ultra-efficient wood stove is just a plus.

A couple of years ago, a German couple decided to ditch their life in Berlin, travel to the United States, and convert this 40-foot school bus into an epic home on wheels, one that could shuttle them from Alaska to Mexico. They filmed everything they did — from installing solar panels to building furniture — to create Expedition Happiness, a documentary now viewable on Netflix.

Equipped with 320-watt solar panels and an astroturf-lined rooftop, this 30-seater school bus was converted into a home fit for a 49-state adventure. The interior features LED lighting and reclaimed wood, the latter of which adorns the floor, countertop, and various storage compartments. Even the toilet, which sits within a cargo trunk, carries a vintage aesthetic.

After several years of work, this bus was renovated into a retro-styled mobile home, one that sports a rooftop deck, a double bed, and a knotty pine-lined interior that makes it feel like you’re sleeping in a log cabin instead of a school bus from the late-1940s.

A classic motor enthusiast spent more than 3,500 hours and $250,000 to restore this 1959 Bedford OB Bus. They also added a diesel engine and rear air suspension, allowing this bus to go up to 90 miles per hour. Inside you’ll find a bedroom, full bath and shower, and seating for up to five people. The added sunroof, central heating, and a 27-inch iMac simply round out the list of modern amenities.