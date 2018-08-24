Digital Trends
Smart Home

These 10 amazing bus conversions put a new spin on mobile living

Kailla Coomes
By

Nothing is better than jumping in your car and hitting the road in search of an adventure, but what if your home was your car, essentially making every day an adventure. From a 1966 GMC Commuter Greyhound that’s been converted into a home fit for a king, to a 90-seat double decker turned mobile chateau, bus-to-mobile-home conversions are more popular than ever. Here is just a taste of some of the coolest conversions out there, each of which will make you want to buy a bus and hit the open road.

Yetibus

1 of 5
coolest bus to mobile home conversions kylevolkmanbusbefore
Kyle Volkaman
coolest bus to mobile home conversions kylevolkmanbusafter
Kyle Volkman
coolest bus to mobile home conversions kylevolkmaninside
Kyle Volkman
coolest bus to mobile home conversions kylevolkmankitchen
Kyle Volkman
coolest bus to mobile home conversions kylevolkmanbed
Kyle Volkman

This converted school bus is called the “Yetibus.” The 1986 vehicle runs purely on vegetable oil, helping to reduce greenhouse emissions and curb climate change. The interior offers approximately 200 square feet of floor space and includes a kitchen, bedroom, living room, and bathroom. The ultra-efficient wood stove is just a plus.

Expedition Happiness

1 of 4
coolest bus to mobile home conversions expedtionhappinessbusbefore
Expedition Happiness
coolest bus to mobile home conversions expedtionhappinessafter
Expedition Happiness
coolest bus to mobile home conversions expedtionhappinessinside
Expedition Happiness
coolest bus to mobile home conversions expedtionhappinessinside2
Expedition Happiness

A couple of years ago, a German couple decided to ditch their life in Berlin, travel to the United States, and convert this 40-foot school bus into an epic home on wheels, one that could shuttle them from Alaska to Mexico. They filmed everything they did — from installing solar panels to building furniture — to create Expedition Happiness, a documentary now viewable on Netflix.

Dan the Adventure Bus

1 of 6
coolest bus to mobile home conversions jaxaustinbefore
Jax Austin
coolest bus to mobile home conversions jaxaustinafter
Jax Austin
coolest bus to mobile home conversions jaxaustinfront
Jax Austin
coolest bus to mobile home conversions jaxaustininside3
Jax Austin
coolest bus to mobile home conversions jaxaustininside2
Jax Austin
coolest bus to mobile home conversions jaxaustininside1
Jax Austin

Equipped with 320-watt solar panels and an astroturf-lined rooftop, this 30-seater school bus was converted into a home fit for a 49-state adventure. The interior features LED lighting and reclaimed wood, the latter of which adorns the floor, countertop, and various storage compartments. Even the toilet, which sits within a cargo trunk, carries a vintage aesthetic.

The Emerald Gypsy

1 of 5
coolest bus to mobile home conversions emerald gypsy1
Mark Roberts
coolest bus to mobile home conversions emerald gypsy 4
Mark Roberts
coolest bus to mobile home conversions emerald gypsy 5
Mark Roberts
coolest bus to mobile home conversions emerald gypsy 3
Mark Roberts
coolest bus to mobile home conversions emerald gypsy 6
Mark Roberts

After several years of work, this bus was renovated into a retro-styled mobile home, one that sports a rooftop deck, a double bed, and a knotty pine-lined interior that makes it feel like you’re sleeping in a log cabin instead of a school bus from the late-1940s.

1950 Bedford OB Bus

1 of 6
coolest bus to mobile home conversions bedfordbusbefore
Walter Bell
coolest bus to mobile home conversions bedfordbus
Walter Bell
coolest bus to mobile home conversions bedfordbusback
Walter Bell
coolest bus to mobile home conversions bedfordbusinside2
Walter Bell
coolest bus to mobile home conversions bedfordbusinside
Walter Bell
coolest bus to mobile home conversions bedfordbusbed
Walter Bell

A classic motor enthusiast spent more than 3,500 hours and $250,000 to restore this 1959 Bedford OB Bus. They also added a diesel engine and rear air suspension, allowing this bus to go up to 90 miles per hour. Inside you’ll find a bedroom, full bath and shower, and seating for up to five people. The added sunroof, central heating, and a 27-inch iMac simply round out the list of modern amenities.

ge jes1097smss
Product Review

If don’t know how to use your microwave, GE’s smart one can help

The GE Smart Countertop Microwave works with Amazon’s Alexa and uses scan-to-cook to give you a better frozen meal, but its app is lacking some killer features that could make it a game-changing appliance.
Posted By Jenny McGrath
Smart Home

Put away that sponge and let us help you pick the best dishwasher for your buck

Tired of doing dishes by hand? Take a look at our picks of the four best dishwashers currently available and let a machine do the dirty work for you. They’ll do a much better job, anyway.
Posted By Kim Wetzel, Jenny McGrath
best coffee makers
Smart Home

Brew it fast, hot, and flavorful with our favorite coffee makers

Whether you're looking for a simple coffee maker to get you through the morning or a high-end brewer that will impress your taste buds and your friends, you'll find some of the best coffee makers around on this list.
Posted By Gia Liu
google home uk
Smart Home

‘Hey Google, tell me something good’ filters out bad news on Home devices

Is continuously negative news bumming you out? Do you wonder if anything good is happening in the world? Say 'Hey Google, tell me something good,' with any Google Assistant-enabled device for stories of people solving problems. .
Posted By Bruce Brown
Amazon Echo Alexa Laughing
Smart Home

Despite privacy concerns, music lovers are still grooving to smart speakers

Smart speaker users are increasingly turning to music streaming services on their smart speakers but a new survey indicates that nearly half of all users still have concerns about privacy.
Posted By Clayton Moore
kwikset kevo contemporary review electronic deadbolts 2
Product Review

Kwikset Kevo Contemporary review

Tired of carrying around keys? Make keyless entry so easy that all you have to do is have your phone nearby to open the door. It’s a little pricey, but sleek lines and simple features make the Kwikset Kevo Contemporary a great choice for…
Posted By Terry Walsh
klistem sanitizer kickstarter img 0110
Smart Home

Zap! A new portable sterilizer called Klistem uses UV light to kill bacteria

Klistem, a new portable, Kickstarter-backed sterilizer, uses UV-C light as a natural germicide to kill 99.9% of harmful bacteria dead within 90 seconds, promoting proper sterilization.
Posted By Clayton Moore
best smart home hubs Wink Hub 2
Smart Home

Add to your home's brainpower with the best smart home hubs on the market

As the burgeoning smart home market continues to expand more and more manufacturers are beginning to throw their hats into the ring. Here are our picks for the seven best smart home hubs on the market right now.
Posted By Kim Wetzel, Karl Utermohlen
electrolux pure f9 cordless vacuum cleaner launches 002
Smart Home

Shape-shifting Electrolux Pure F9 cordless vacuum cleaner adjusts to the job

The Electrolux Pure F9 cordless vacuum cleaner has an easy-to-shift main body for a variety of cleaning tasks. Claiming the battery lasts to clean a full house, Electrolux said the vacuum force adjusts automatically to any job.
Posted By Bruce Brown
limited First Litter Edition Aibo
Emerging Tech

Sony’s new Aibo robot dog is absolutely adorable — and crazy expensive

Sony has unveiled the limited First Litter Edition Aibo, which goes on sale in time for the holidays for a mere $2,899 – a price certain to have some shoppers barking. The puppy is a technology tour de force, with 22 axes of movement.
Posted By Jeremy Kaplan
samsung air dresser four colors
Smart Home

Samsung Air Dresser closet airs, steams, dries, and purifies garments

Entering a market dominated by LG Electronics, Samsung announced the Air Dresser. The smart closet dries, steams, airs, and purifies garments in 25 minutes. The internet-connected closet works with Samsung's SmartThings app.
Posted By Bruce Brown
second hand smart speakers could be spying on you amazon alexa watching over
News

Purchasing a used smart speaker? A hacker could be listening to you

Purchasing a used smart speaker might lower the price tag, but security experts warn that many of the devices are easy to manipulate and can be turned used to spy on unsuspecting consumers.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
utah lensless window camera research web
Photography

Lensless cameras could turn windows into sensors, even pointed the ‘wrong’ way

A research group at the University of Utah is rethinking cameras for machines and not humans. The result? A lensless camera pointed at the edge of a piece of glass, instead of looking through the glass.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
best smart light switches philips dimmer close
Smart Home

The best smart light switches you can buy in 2018

The ability to control the lighting in your home can have a big effect on your living space. To have more control over your lighting, check out the best smart light switches on the market. 
Posted By Gia Liu
Next Page
1 of 2