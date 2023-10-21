 Skip to main content
Dyson’s new Airstrait hair straightener just got an unprecedented price cut

Albert Bassili
By
You’re probably more familiar with Dyson from their bladeless fans and vacuum cleaners, but the company also has quite a few products in the beauty market. For example, there’s the Dyson Supersonic hairdryer, which is pretty popular, or the Dyson Corale, which is a bit more of a mixed bag. Of course, both of these products are quite expensive, as are all Dyson beauty products, but we’ve found a rare deal on the Dyson Airstraight that will help lessen the blow. While it usually goes for $500, you can get $50 if you have a My Best Buy Plus or Total membership, netting you the Dyson Airstraght for $450. While that isn’t a big discount, it will still help you save some cash if you’ve been eyeing the Airstraight.

Why you should buy the Dyson Airstraight

What differentiates the Dyson Airstraight from most other hair straighteners is that it doesn’t use hot plates like you’d expect but instead uses hot air to do the straightening. That means you avoid some of the issues with hot plates, such as potentially over-drying and damaging your hair, which can be a problem with more budget-oriented devices. In fact, thermal sensors inside the Airstraight adjust heat up to 30 times a second, so you’re not likely to damage your hair. Also, to solve the tension issue, the airflow itself is targeted downwards at a 45-degree angle, which helps create a smoother effect at the end, as you’d find with a traditional hair straightener.

Another neat feature of going with air instead of heat is that you can dry and straighten your hair at the same time. The 13-blade propeller can spin at 106,000 rpm and push almost 12 liters of air through, letting you style your hair from wet rather than waiting to dry first. Another nifty feature is that you can do a touch-up or refresh without worry, with the option to style at 250 or 285 degrees Fahrenheit or use the Airstraight’s boost mode to get the maximum heat.

Overall, the Dyson Airstraight is an excellent product if you worry about damaging your hair and want finer control. Granted, that comes at a premium, but the membership discount from Best Buy that brings it down to $450 is worth it, especially given how rare discounts on Dyson beauty products are. That said, it’s always worth checking out other Dyson deals to see if you can find something that fits your needs better.

