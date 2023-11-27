 Skip to main content
Dyson Airwrap Cyber Monday deal knocks $100 off the multi-styler

John Alexander
By
A close up of someone holding the Dyson Airwrap
Dyson

Cyber Monday offers some of the largest discounts on Dyson products, including the Dyson Airwrap. Now’s the perfect time to buy the multi-styler, especially since there’s no telling how long any of the Dyson Cyber Monday deals are going to last. The best offer we’ve found for the Dyson Airwrap is from Best Buy, which removes $100 off the price tag to bring it down to $500 from $600. You can even get another $20 knocked off the price if you have My Best Buy Plus or Total. Of course, if that’s still a bit pricey for you, there’s a refurbished version that is , plus it’s eco-friendly and helps decrease e-waste.

Why you should buy the Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler

The Dyson Airwrap is a blow dryer and multi-styler that simultaneously dries and styles. It has six attachments in total and do everything from twist out your hair to giving it beachy curls. Its controls include three heat settings, three speed settings, and a tappable cool shot button to instantly disable the heating element. It uses the Coanda effect — the same air technology that helps planes fly — to pull your hair to the barrel or brush surface, making for an easy styling experience.

If you shop Best Buy Cyber Monday deals, periodically you’ll notice a small-fonted red notice that says “Save $X with Plus or Total” somewhere below the standard price tag. It is a subtle, understated way to remind you that some deals — such as this deal on the Dyson Airwrap — are member’s only exclusives. While we’ve made an in-depth Best Buy subscription explainer in the past, the jist is that if you’re willing to spend at least $50 a year on a subscription, you get access to special deals and other perks. Since this deal is for $120 off, the Best Buy Plus subscription would basically pay for itself.

Everything from laptops and tablets, to coffee makers and air purifiers, and smart home essentials.

Subscribed? Then go to Best Buy via the button below to get your Dyson Airwrap for just $480. That’s $120 off the usual price of $600. Then, be sure to check out other Cyber Monday deals to keep on saving!

